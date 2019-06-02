NEWS
Eid-el-Fitri: Oyetola Offers Free Train Ride From Lagos
Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved free train ride for indigenes and others travelling from Lagos to the state for Eid-el-Fitri celebration.
The free train service for those travelling for the Eid el-Fitri will depart the Iddo Terminus in Lagos on Monday, June 3, stopping over in Abeokuta and Ibadan among others, before arriving at the Nelson Mandela Train Park Station in Osogbo at an estimated arrival time of 6pm.
On Thursday, June 6, the train will make a return trip to Iddo Terminus in Lagos, stopping over in Oyo and Ogun States after taking off at 10am from the Nelson Mandela Train Park Station in Osogbo.
Already, the federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the end of Ramadan celebration.
The supervisor for Finance, Commerce/ Industries/Cooperatives, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, described the programme as part of the social intervention initiatives of the Governor Oyetola Administration.
“It is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones,” he said.
