NEWS
2 Bodies Found In A Well
The Edo State police command yesterday confirmed the discovery of two dead bodies inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North East local government area.
The command spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the death of the victims, said that investigation had commenced into the matter to unravel the causes.
He said that the case was still a suspected murder until the police investigation proved otherwise.
The two persons, whose names were given as Daniel Osagie and his sister-in-law, Unity, were found after three days of searching.
It was gathered that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.
Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush.
Some residents in the community said over 10 persons had been killed in the area in the past five months.
HAPPENING NOW
SPONSORED
CATCH UP
Intrigues, Fireworks Over NASS Leadership
The anxiety is high amongst stakeholders and at the public domain on whether elections of the National Assembly leadership billed...
PMB Means Well For All Nigerians – Abana
Abana Chigozie is an All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Abia State. In this interview, he speaks on the...
Bennet Omalu: US-Based Nigerian Forensic Pathologist, Neuropathologist
Bennet Ifeakandu Omalu, who was born on September 1968, is a Nigerian-American physician, forensic pathologist, and neuropathologist who was the...
How To Permanently Fix Cracked Heels
Having dry skin is bad but when cracked heels come into the picture, walking around won’t be so fun anymore....
Women Empowerment, Girl Child Education Yielding Results – Ibrahim
Auwal Musa Ibrahim, popularly known among his associates as Rafsanjani, is the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre...
Edo General Hospital: Tales Of Anguish And Sorrow
To say that government health institutions are overwhelmed and that their facilities are overstretched would be an understatement, as patients...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Ministers That May Return
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Judgement Day: Tuggar Versus Bulkachuwa
- CRIME22 hours ago
Police Arrest 19 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Cultists
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
NFIU, Governors And LG Funds
- NEWS23 hours ago
TRCN Blows Hot Over Teachers’ Registration Deadline
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Bamboo Is Untapped Goldmine Waiting To Be Harnessed – Abdulkadir
- CRIME23 hours ago
Troops Arrest 10 Over Jos Killings
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
How Poor Infrastructure, Low Draught Robbed Nigeria Of Transhipment Hub Status