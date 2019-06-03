2 Bodies Found In A Well

The Edo State police command yesterday confirmed the discovery of two dead bodies inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North East local government area.

The command spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the death of the victims, said that investigation had commenced into the matter to unravel the causes.

He said that the case was still a suspected murder until the police investigation proved otherwise.

The two persons, whose names were given as Daniel Osagie and his sister-in-law, Unity, were found after three days of searching.

It was gathered that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush.

Some residents in the community said over 10 persons had been killed in the area in the past five months.