Equities Market Records 0.61% Gain W-o-W

The Nigerian equities market last week closed in the green territory with 0.61 per cent gain despite losses on three of four trading days.

Specifically, the overall market performance gauge, NSE ASI, increased by 188.08 basis points or 0.61 per cent week-on-week (w-o-w) to close at 31,069.37 point.

Also, market capitalisation rose by N82 billion to close at N13.685 trillion. Overall sector performance was bullish W-o-W. The Banking index recorded the largest gain, up 3.94 per cent due to gains in Sterling Bank and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

In the same vein, buying interest in AXA Mansard Insurance and Law Union & Rock Insurance drove the Insurance index higher by 3.28 per cent W-o-W while the Oil and Gas index gained 2.14 per cent W-o-W as investors took position in Seplat Petroleum Development Company.

The Consumer Goods Index appreciated 1.31 per cent W-o-W due to increased buying interest in Dangote Flour Mills and Nestle Nigeria, while the Industrial Goods Index gained 1.30 per cent due to gains in Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN).

Market breadth closed positive with 35 gainers and 24 losers. Chams led the gainers’ table by 15.15 per cent to close at 38 kobo, per share. Sterling Bank followed with a gain of 11.11 per cent to close at N2.30, while ETI rose by 10.95 per cent to close at N11.15, per share. On the other side, Berger Paints led the decliners table by 9.52 per cent to close at N6.65, per share. RT Briscoe followed with a loss of 9.38 per cent to close at 29 kobo and Eterna declined by 8.75 per cent to close at N3.65, per share.

Outlook for the week

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expected the local equities market to witness bear pressure following weakened demand for equities, particularly for shares of the telecoms giant, MTNN, as investors take profits following the short-lived rally recorded in the just concluded week.