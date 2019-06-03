MTN Nigeria’s Listing Boosts Equities Market By N2.7trn In May

The MTN Nigeria listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lifted the capitalisation of equites market by N2.726 trillion in May.

The equities market recorded 6.55 per cent gain in May to be the highest monthly performance in the year. In January, the equities market declined by 2.73 per cent, February, the market make a positive return of 3.67 per cent gain, while March and April, the market shed 2.14 per cent and 4.19 per cent, respectively.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share- Index for the month under review went up by 6.55 per cent from 29,159.74 points on April 30, 2019 to close at 31,069.37 on May 31, 2019. The year-to-date performance stood at 1.15 per cent loss. Also, market capitalisation gained N2.726 trillion to close at N13.685 trillion on May 31, 2019 from an opening of N10.959 trillion.

The gain recorded in the market has been attributed to the listing of MTN Nigeria as it added an N1.8 trillion to market capitalisation, making the company the second largest entity on the Nigerian bourse.

A total turnover of 6.899 billion shares worth N120.267 billion were traded last month by investors on the floor of the Exchange. Market breadth closed negative, with 15 gainers against 65 losers. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria led the monthly gainers’ table by 60 per cent to close at 40 kobo, per share. Beta Glass followed with a gain of 33.93 per cent to close at N75, while Fidson Healthcare rose by 20.24 per cent to close at N5.05, per share.

Courteville Business Solution rose by 20 per cent per cent to close at 24 kobo, while Dangote Cement gained 10.83 per cent, to close at N199.50, per share. On the other hand, Goldlink Insurance led the monthly laggards’ table by 50 per cent to close at 20 kobo. Champion Breweries followed with a loss of 29.37 per cent to close at N1.01, while Chams shed 24 per cent to close at 38 kobo, per share.

Forte Oil dipped by 22.10 per cent, to close at N27.50, while Regency Alliance Insurance was down by 20 per cent, to close at 20 kobo, per share.

In May, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law and the President was inaugurated for a second term in office. Market operators called for implementation of far-reaching reforms across sectors which is necessary to stimulate growth, saying for instance, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was a must to boost investment across the oil and gas sector value chain.

According to them, the problem of metering and gas pricing must be resolved in the power sector. To optimise the potential in the agriculture sector, investments for large scale mechanised farming must be attracted and for the manufacturing sector, the federal government must ease doing business by investing in infrastructure.

Speaking on market performance for May, the managing director, Enterprise Stockbrokers Limited, Mr. Rotimi Fakayejo, explained that the MTN listing impacted on market cap in May, stressing that market felt MTN liquidity and other listed companies benefited.

According to him, when there was a new listing on NSE, the market cap is expected to feel the impact but investors return might appreciate or depreciate which in the case of MTN Nigeria returns in May appreciated.

Chief operating officer of InvestDate Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion, said the market in the month of May closed positive due to MTN’s listing, however, the market overall performance was still low.

He however said that the market in June was expecting the new federal cabinet and the government’s new reform initiatives to stimulate the economy and impact market performance positively.

According to Omordion, there was also the effect of improvements notices in the money flow index, amidst persistent low appetite for risk in developed markets due to an escalation of the U.S -China trade dispute. There are other issues like the oscillating oil price that has been of serious concern to investors who are now looking to emerging markets, where they hope to take advantage of the persisting low stocks valuations.