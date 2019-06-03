South African Airways CEO Resigns

South African Airways’ CEO, Vuyani Jarana, has resigned after less than two years in the job, saying his turnaround strategy for the loss-making airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

Jarana’s departure, announced in a letter to the chairperson of the airline’s board dated May 29, pointed out the challenges facing South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, as he seeks to speed up reforms at South African Airways (SAA) and other state-owned entities.

Jarana, a former executive at telecoms company, Vodacom, was appointed in late 2017, to implement a strategy to return the airline to profit and wean it off government bailouts.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011, has drawn up a five-year turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes as it grapples with cost increases that far outstrip revenue growth.

In a four-page resignation letter dated May 29, Jarana said he resigned due to uncertainty about funding and the current level of bureaucracy that his team has to go through to implement the group’s strategy, often resulting in slow decision making.

“The strategy is being systematically undermined, and as the group chief executive officer, I can no longer be able to assure the board and the public that the LTTS (long term turnaround strategy) is achievable,” he said.