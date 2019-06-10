15 Countries, 400 Exhibitors Set For Abuja Int’l Housing Show

BY CHIKA OKEKE

About 400 local and international exhibitors in 15 countries are expected to showcase their products and innovation at the forthcoming Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS).

This is even as over 20, 000 participants from Nigeria, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, India and China have confirmed participation for the Show.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare the event open and would be flanked by special guests of honour like Governors of Lagos, Kaduna and Edo; Presidents of all housing and construction professional bodies, as well as Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) of Corporate organisations.

The 13th edition of AIHS is billed to take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from 23rd to 26th July 2019, with the theme, “’Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty”.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, the Convener of AIHS, Barr Festus Adebayo pointed out that there would high be a high level delegation of international diplomats and foreign ministers of works and housing including Ghana’s Samuel Atta Akyea.

According to him, “AIHS is not just a business and investment event but also a choice destination for those seeking relevant and up-to-date information about housing, construction, mortgage, investments and real estate management”.

He said that about 30 local and international speakers would share knowledge and experience on how sustainable housing finance models have provided invaluable support to building professionals in Nigeria and across the globe”

Some of the notable international speakers are Lew Shulman, Debra Erb, Kecia Rust, Anders Lindquist and Robert Hornsby whose impact in the global housing environment are immeasurable.

Adebayo who is also the managing director of FESADEB communications limited was optimistic that participants would witness special sessions and conferences like the CEO forum, housing finance and proptech conference, ‘Not Too Young’ to own a home and the women in housing convention.

He hinted that the event is endorsed by top public and private sector stakeholder and sponsored by major business and corporate institutions such as Echostone, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company ( NMRC), Family Homes Funds (FHF), Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Royal Ceramics, Mixta Africa, Cosgrove, Brain and Hammers, Solignum and among others.

The MD noted that this year’s event would provide opportunity for investors, home buyers, mortgage seekers, companies, career persons and students to realize age-long desires of moving into the next level.