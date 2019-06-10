Adamawa: Archbishop Condemns Increasing Rate of Kidnapping

The Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Most Rev. Musa Filibus, condemned in the strongest terms, the increasing rate of kidnapping in the country.

Filibus described as unfortunate, the fact that that people sleep with one eye open for fear of being kidnapped, urging government at all levels to rise to its expectations of safeguarding its citizenry.

The clergy made the concerned, at the church’s biannual general council, in Numan, also condemns the rampant stealing of cattle by armed cattle rustlers even at the backyards of residences of people.

Filibus, who is the president Lutheran World Federation, used the occasion to congratulate the Muslims faithful for successful end of Ramadan fasting period and prays for peaceful coexistence among all faiths.

The church congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and all other political elected officials