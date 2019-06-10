Ikpeazu Saves 8 From Hangman’s Noose

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has commuted death sentences passed on eight condemed prisoners in the state to life imprisonment just and he granted pardon to 15 others.

The 23 prisoners who were awaiting their executions and serving various jail terms in Aba and Enugu prisons were convicted by courts within the state for murder and other offences.

This was contained in press statement issued and signed by the Secretary, Abia State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Sir Linus Ogbuokiri which was obtined by LEADERSHIP.

According to the statement, the gesture was in commemoration of the governor’s second term in office on the advice of the council under the chairmanship of Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN).

The statement further enjoined the beneficiaries to take advantage of the new lease of life granted them with seriousness and to refrain from criminality and remain law abiding citizens.

In another development, the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Onuoha Ogwe has tasked Nigerian Law School students to contribute their quota to the transformation of the country’s Judicial Process.

Ogwe stated this yesterday, while interacting with the 2018-2019 students of the school posted to the High Court Umuahia, Umuahia, the state for their attachment programme.

The CJ, who said idleness has no place in the legal profession appealed to them to be persistent in research and reading to enhance their performances as only hardwork and trust in God will make them succeed.

Congratulating them for coming this far in their academic pursuit, he adviced them to distance themselves from peer group and bad influence, criminality, drug abuse and other vices that could jeopardize their future.

Speaking earlier the leader of the students, Cajetan Obilo from the Enugu Campus of the school, decried the issue of illegal detention of people by the police especially for minor offences.

The leader argued that the development has been contributing greatly to increased number of awaiting trial inmates and appealed to the CJ to use his position to address the anomaly.