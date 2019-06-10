Members-Elect Support Gbajabiamila, Wase For Speakership

Members-elect, House of Representatives representing Kano Municipal and Tarauni Federal Constituencies in Kano State have expressed support for the candidacy of Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila and and Mr. Ahmad Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the ninth National Assembly.

In a joint press statement, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada of Kano Municipal and Hafiz Kawu Ibrahim of Tarauni constituencies, said the candidates were qualified for the positions owing to their track records of knowledge, experience and capacity.

The statement adds that their choice of Gbajabiamila and Wase is due to their conviction that interests of Nigerians would be adequately protected.

The Kano Municipal and Tarauni Federal Constituencies Members-elect said they were optimistic that the Gbajabiamila/Wase leadership would foster synergy between the two Chambers and harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

The Members-elect also called on their colleagues to vote massively for the Gbajabiamila/Wase ticket to enable the President to take Nigerians to the Next Level.

They noted that the duo of Gbajabiamila and Wase represent a departure from “the past of betrayal, backstabbing and pursuant of selfish interests rather than national interests.”

According to the statement, “Gbajabiamila/Wase is the best choice for the Speakership seat because they would oversee an all-inclusive House of Representatives that will accommodate all shade of opinions, lead a robust House, and work for the good of all Nigerians in general.”

They further said that both men represent the best qualities that leaders should emulate and would be ready to give their best in service to the nation, because they are not only committed to party ideals, but are also focused on national interests.

“We want to contribute our quota in helping Mr. President achieve the desired change in the Next Level of this administration. That is why we are calling on members to tow the party line and vote for Hon. Gbajabiamila and Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Not only are they loyal party men, they also put the country first before themselves. They have shown these exemplary qualities in the past and would not fail to do so going forward,” the statement further read.

While congratulating all members-elect of the 9th National Assembly on their victory at the polls, they noted that they are ready to serve the nation and move it to the Next Level.

“As we begin our journey in service to our fatherland on Tuesday (June 11), we want to also use this medium to congratulate all our colleagues (Members-elect) on the incoming inauguration and wish everyone success in our collective quest to build the nation.

“Also, we enjoin members to work with Mr. President to move the country to the Next Level, especially in terms of improving the economy, continuing the fight against corruption and improving security,” the statement concluded.

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Gbajabiamila, who is a former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and one of the leading contenders for the Speakership seat, had adopted Wase, who hails from Plateau State, as his running mate.

Both Gbajabiamila and Wase are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and are said to have the backing of the Party’s leadership.