Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Signs June 12 Bill Into Law

Published

1 min ago

on

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the bill to make June 12 Democracy Day.

Last year, the president had declared June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

The national assembly subsequently amended the public holiday act to declare June 12 as Democracy Day, replacing May 29.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR