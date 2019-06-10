NEWS
PMB Signs June 12 Bill Into Law
By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the bill to make June 12 Democracy Day.
Last year, the president had declared June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.
The national assembly subsequently amended the public holiday act to declare June 12 as Democracy Day, replacing May 29.
