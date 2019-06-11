BUSINESS
5G To Contribute $700bn To Global Economy
BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos
Fifth generation (5G) mobile technology rollout is forecast to contribute $700 billion to the global economy by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent according to an industry study.
According to the 5G Technology, Market and Forecast 2019-2019 report, compiled by research firm IDTechEx, which examined 5G infrastructure and its impact on end-user industries.
“The global rollout of 5G is a revolutionary rise that represents one of the largest emerging markets in the coming 10 years. Over the next 10 years, global telecom operators will invest $1.2 trillion to $1.5 trillion in 5G network rollouts, most of which will be for sub-6GHz 5G,” notes the report.
“China alone expects 5.8 per cent of its GDP growth to derive directly from 5G technology by 2030. Mobile and Internet operators in China have announced plans to spend YEN34 billion ($313 billion) on 5G this year.
“Equipment providers, including network equipment and user equipment, will benefit significantly from the massive rollout of 5G networks, with more than half of the telecom operators, including those in China, Japan and Europe, speeding up their 5G rollout and targeting a commercial launch between 2019 or 2020,” it added.
Not only would 5G accelerate the growth and expansion of telecommunications, but the demand for 5G user equipment and services from other vertical applications would become the main drivers in seven to 10 years, led by automotive, industrial automation and healthcare, according to IDTechEx.
MOST READ
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
As the 9th National Assembly is inaugurated today, SUNDAY ISUWA and KAUTHAR ANUMBA-KHALEEL write on the underlying intrigues, lobbying and...
Promoting Sustainable Fuelwood Management In Local Communities
By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja Timber harvesting which is the cutting down of wood from the wild and reserved areas for...
Equipping Students With Skills For Emerging Technologies
By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja It is evident everywhere that technologies are rapidly emerging and affecting our lives in ways that...
Imo Stakeholders Oppose Uzodinma As Minister
A group, Concerned Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals and Stakeholders has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to appoint...
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
BY JOHN MKOM, Jalingo Students of the Federal University, Wukari and their lecturers are unable to resume their studies and...
Generator Fumes Kill 3 In Imo, 23 Hospitalised
BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri Tragedy has struck in the sleepy community of Mbeiri in Mbaitolu local government area of Imo...
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
BY ABU NMODU, Minna Twelve persons have been confirmed dead in gunmen’s invasion of Ajapayi village in Kwaki area of...
MOST POPULAR
- WORLD9 hours ago
Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Exit After Mistaking It For Bathroom
- NEWS20 hours ago
‘NASS Leadership: Zoning Formula Best Suits Omo-Agege’
- NEWS22 hours ago
Adamawa: Archbishop Condemns Increasing Rate of Kidnapping
- NEWS22 hours ago
Public Schools In Edo Wear Exciting New Look, As Learning Outcomes Improve
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ikpeazu Saves 8 From Hangman’s Noose
- NEWS22 hours ago
Obaseki Commiserates With Edo APC Youth Leader At Late Mother’s 20th Remembrance Anniversary
- NEWS11 hours ago
Kwara Postpones Democracy Day Activities
- METRO10 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Appoints Justice Alogba As Acting Chief Judge