NEWS
Abioye Honoured At Smart Cities Forum 2019
By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja
The founder and managing director of an indigenous fintech company in Lagos, Fintrak Nigeria Limited, Bimbo Abioye, has been honored in Abuja for his strides in the Nigerian information technology space.
This was at the recently concluded event – Smart Cities Forum 2019 held at Abuja. The recognition is a demonstration of Fintrak’s strides in the technology ecosystem in Africa.
Speaking to journalists at the sideline of the event, Abioye said: ”We appreciate this award and recognition. This is to show that our impacts are being recognized in the country. This award is encouraging, not only to me but to the Fintrak team and other indigenous ICT firms. We appreciate this award, we didn’t see it coming but we must be honest, we thank the organizers of this event for this and we are promising them that we wouldn’t rest on our oars in providing quality financial software and solutions to Nigerians and Africans.
“Over the years, Fintrak has grown to be an international company providing solutions to tons of countries outside Nigeria. With physical presence in many African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Central Africa etc. we have tried as much as possible to make impact in the African banking ecosystem. Our solutions such as IFRS, Risk management software’s and a host of others come in English and French languages, this is to demonstrate our pan African outlook. We believe that this award is in line with our strides and that of our vision.”
Adebayo Shittu, the immediate past Minister of Communication Technology encouraged the recipients to continue with the good works, which is changing the technology narrative and adoption in the country.
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON in his opening remarks tasked Nigerians to build smart systems that would power the country as we enter the 5th industrial revolution.
“Fintrak is a global Financial Technology organization providing innovative technology and business solutions to financial institutions in the financial services sector and enterprises across continents. With business offices in Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia and an army of software engineers and professionals with competencies across banking, finance, audit, consulting and software development, FinTrak Software can be described to be on a mission to support organizations and states with technologies and intellectual strength required to enable them surpass their stakeholders’ expectations”.Ladi Ipioye speaking about the company and what they have achieved over the years.
Smart Cities Forum 2019 is a two-day event that brings together the pillars of our cities – representatives from the ICT, buildings, roads, transport and utilities industries – to educate you on the latest developments that are making our cities smarter and provide opportunity for collaboration to maximise the interoperability of new technologies across different industries.
