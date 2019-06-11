Connect with us
Achida Emerges Sokoto Assembly Speaker

Alhaji Aminu Achida (APC- Wurno), on Tuesday emerged Speaker of the 9th Sokoto State Assembly.

He became the speaker after beating Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi (APC- Gwadabawa South) in a close contest conducted by the 30 members-elect, under the supervision of the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdulrazak Shehu.

Achida, who was nominated by Ibrahim Sarki (PDP- Sokoto North II), scored 16 votes to defeat Sidi who was got 13 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

Also re-elected is the Deputy Speaker of the 8th assembly Alhaji Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North), who retained his position.

Magaji, nominated by Malami Muhammad (PDP- Sokoto South II), scored 17 votes to defeat Alhaji Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe), who got 12 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

In his address the new Speaker commended his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity and assured them of a better leadership for the overall development of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC), has the majority seats in the house with 16 members, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has 14 members.

Meanwhile, the house has adjourned sitting till July 9.

