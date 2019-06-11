NEWS
Achida Emerges Sokoto Assembly Speaker
Alhaji Aminu Achida (APC- Wurno), on Tuesday emerged Speaker of the 9th Sokoto State Assembly.
He became the speaker after beating Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi (APC- Gwadabawa South) in a close contest conducted by the 30 members-elect, under the supervision of the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdulrazak Shehu.
Achida, who was nominated by Ibrahim Sarki (PDP- Sokoto North II), scored 16 votes to defeat Sidi who was got 13 votes. One vote was declared invalid.
Also re-elected is the Deputy Speaker of the 8th assembly Alhaji Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North), who retained his position.
Magaji, nominated by Malami Muhammad (PDP- Sokoto South II), scored 17 votes to defeat Alhaji Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe), who got 12 votes. One vote was declared invalid.
In his address the new Speaker commended his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity and assured them of a better leadership for the overall development of the state.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC), has the majority seats in the house with 16 members, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has 14 members.
Meanwhile, the house has adjourned sitting till July 9.
MOST READ
Achida Emerges Sokoto Assembly Speaker
Alhaji Aminu Achida (APC- Wurno), on Tuesday emerged Speaker of the 9th Sokoto State Assembly. He became the speaker after...
NDLEA Takes 3 Truck-Load Of Cannabis To Court As Exhibit
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Tuesday took two Hilux truck and a Toyota Hiace bus loaded with...
Eteng Jonas-Williams Elected As New Speaker C/River
The Cross River House of Assembly has elected Mr Eteng Jonas-Williams as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly and Mr...
Danladi Emerges Speaker Kwara House Of Assembly
The newly elected 24 members of Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday held inaugural sitting with a new member, Salihu...
NAPTIP Director Cautions Nigerians On Visa Lottery
Mr Orakwue Arinze, Director (Intelligence) Public Enlightenment of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has called on...
Democracy Day: Kebbi Invites Former Governors, 600 Indigenes
By YAHYA SARKI, Birnin Kebbi. Kebbi state government says it has invited 600 indigenes of the state including former military...
Akeredolu Pledges Adequate Teachers, Facilities For Ondo Schools
By TOPE FAYEHUN Abuja The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide adequate...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS3 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- POLITICS12 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- WORLD20 hours ago
Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Exit After Mistaking It For Bathroom
- CRIME12 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- NEWS12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME12 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
9th NASS Leaders Emerge Today
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
National Assembly, A New Beginning