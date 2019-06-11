‘Ajaokuta Steel Equipment Outdated’

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that the kind of blast furnace installed at the Ajaokuta Steel Mill whose operation is still being awaited after 40 years was outdated. The governor stated this when, as his first official outing, he was received at the headquarters of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) by the permanent secretary, Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu, on a courtesy visit Thursday in Abuja.

While requesting for a database of licensed miners in the state, the governor said, “We are looking at the opportunity of the coal we have in the state, but I was made to understand that it is being reserved pending when the Ajaokuta Steel Company becomes operational. “Why are we reserving coal here for somebody we don’t know when he is going to come up. And I do know that the blast furnace installed in Ajaokuta is actually an outdated technology. We don’t even know if they are bringing in a new technology that can be used to get the complex working effectively.

“Since Ajaokuta is not forthcoming, we are hoping that the ministry will give it to those who will use it right now.”

He urged the federal government to release for immediate exploitation the coal deposit in his state which has been reserved as a source of the mineral to the Ajaokuta Steel Company when it becomes operational.

Explaining further, he said , “I know very well that in terms of the quantity required of coal to meet today’s demand, the equipment the Russians brought to us some 40 years ago can no longer hold sway. Nobody is using that kind of blast furnace anywhere anymore.”

According to him, he was at the ministry to renew and reinvigorate the relationship between the state and the ministry and have first-hand knowledge about those carrying out mining activities in the state, many of whom he said were suspected to be doing so illegally or informally.

In his response, his host, Dr Muazu, who appreciated the governor for choosing to visit the ministry in his first official assignment outside the state however pointed out “Unnecessary interference by the state and the local government authorities as a big challenge to the development of the sector in the state, even as solid minerals are in the exclusive list constitutionally.

“That is part of why in spite of their huge deposits in Nasarawa State, the solid minerals potentials have not been harnessed.

“In our record, we have about 13 solid minerals in that state, and of the 341 licenses issued for their exploitation, only 19 are active to date,” he noted, pledging to pass the governor’s messages to next incoming minister so that both parties can collaborate to address the issues at stake.