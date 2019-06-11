NEWS
Akeredolu Pledges Adequate Teachers, Facilities For Ondo Schools
By TOPE FAYEHUN Abuja
The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide adequate number of teachers in the public colleges and primary schools across the 18 local government of the state .
Akeredolu also pledged to provide requisite and sufficient facilities so that the quality of education in the state can be improved upon.
The governor who made the promise while fielding questions from journalists during a media chat tagged ‘A night with the governor’ , said, “There will be adequate provision of teachers in our primary schools.”
According to him, “The facilities are already there, and in due time, there will be more facilities and enough teachers in these various schools. It’s important we do this to improve upon the quality of our teachers.”
The governor who also reacted to questions bothering on the cost of tertiary education in the state, saying,
“There is no state in Nigeria that has up to three university institutions. Fees were increased in the University of Medical Sciences but there were no complaints because compared to the cost to study medicine in other universities, Ondo state is the cheapest”
“On handicap education system, the impact of this present administration has been felt by the renovation of all the schools of the handicap because we will never neglect the handicaps in Ondo state”
Akeredolu also said the government is making earnest efforts towards making sure that the physically challenged and people with disabilities are not left out in its government’s cares.
“There are different schools in the state for the disabled and measures are taken to ensure these schools are in the best possible shapes”, Akeredolu said.
