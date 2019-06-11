Corruption: FG To Pursue Unconditional Return Of Looted Funds Abroad

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The federal government has disclosed that it will purse the unconditional return of looted assets kept abroad as one of its strategy to tackle corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during the Democracy Day Anti-corruption Summit organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, titled, ‘Curbing Electoral Spending: A Panacea for Public Corruption’.

The president, who stated that the federal government will strengthen international cooperation through information and mutual legal assistance, noted that “we must henceforth see the anti-corruption fight not to end in itself but as an instrument not only to fight poverty but a means to restore the right order of things.”

He also noted that the government will henceforth ensure effective asset declaration by public office-holders and insist on enforcement of sanctions by professional bodies against lawyers, bankers and brokers indicted for corruption.

Also, the government plans comprehensive support and protection to whistleblowers, witnesses and victims of corruption, as it would formulate the policy of ‘naming and shaming’ of those engaged in corrupt practices while encouraging and honouring those who did not.

President Buhari stated that his administration was taking stock of the progress recorded so far by the anti-graft campaign and devising new strategies to address existing challenges and explained that the outcome of the process which had been initiated by the Presidential Advisory Committee and all anti-corruption agencies in the country, would serve as the basis for a more concerted effort by his administration to, among other things, strengthen the capacity of the EFCC and other anti-graft bodies.

According to him, “I am pleased to inform you that this process has already started with the recent interaction by the Presidential Advisory Committee and all anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria.

“The outcome of the interaction, among others, shall serve as the basis for a more concerted effort by this administration to close existing legislative loopholes, facilitate collaboration with the judiciary, and strengthen the criminal justice system;

“Enforce effective asset declaration by public office holders and ensure sanctions by professional bodies against lawyers, bankers, brokers, public officials, and other individuals facilitating corrupt practices and ensure comprehensive support and protection to whistle-blowers, witnesses and victims of corruption.”

While speaking, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda noted that graft only thrived where it was accepted as a way of life, adding that the scourge must be tackled from the top to down.

He stated that many Rwandan officials went on voluntary exile while others pretended to be pro-democratic activists following his administration’s war against graft.

Kagame, who disagreed the widely held notion that corruption was part of African culture, stressed that a research had shown that the beneficiaries of graft lived outside the continent.

Also, acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said the Commission secured 103 convictions in 2015; 195 in 2016; 189 in 2017; 314 in 2018 and 406 between January and May, 2019.

He lamented that the principles of democracy had been bastardized over the years, stressing that electoral spending by politicians was linked to voter inducement.

He said, “As we move to the next level of the war against corruption, the arena will certainly get tougher because we are determined to rid this country of corruption for the benefit of the current and future generations.”

Meanwhile, Kenya’s former anti-corruption boss, Professor Patrick Lumumba noted that the US and Europe have been part of Africa’s problems in tackling corruption as they were always ready to accept the proceeds of corruption from African leaders.

He also noted that corruption undermine the growth of Africa as the continent cannot survive with high level of corruption.

He charged Nigerians to fight corruption morally as the EFCC has demonstrated that in the fight against corruption, there are no sacred cows and the whole of Africa look up to Nigeria to set the pace.