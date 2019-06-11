Dangote Group: Driving Sustainable Business Practices For Positive Impact

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Dangote Group of companies is well known for sustainable business practices that is driven by a desire to contribute and impact positively towards the development of the communities they operate and the society at large.

A decade ago sustainability was considered peripheral by business, cited when discussing the reduction of energy consumption, recycling initiatives, tree-planting, community empowerment, saving the planet, and good causes to empower women, youth and children. In recent times, there has been a big shift with regard to mainstreaming sustainability as core to business operations, even in evaluating leadership capabilities. Forward-thinking companies are developing business strategies and corporate cultures that embody sustainability as central to business modelling, growth and risk management. New business principles like ‘circular economy’ have emerged, whereby environmental concerns and operational efficiency are aligned, measuring impact in economic, environmental, social and financial terms. Likewise, investors and financiers place a higher weighting on environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating the creditworthiness and risk of investment options. Sustainability has become more tangible and visible.

With this, Dangote Cement, the largest listed company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the leading cement conglomerate in Africa, released its 2018 Dangote Cement Sustainability Report, outlining its sustainability initiatives, activities and achievements during the 2018 financial year.

The 2018 report outlines some of Dangote Cement sustainability efforts in the year under review, structured around seven Sustainability Pillars; institutional, cultural, operational, environmental, financial, economic and social sustainability.

The report was unveiled on May 30, 2019, at the maiden edition of Facts Behind the Sustainability Report (FBSR), an interactive forum created by the NSE to further promote Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and reporting among listed companies in Nigeria, in line with its newly introduced NSE Sustainability Disclosures Guidelines.

The chief executive officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema said that the Exchange continues to highlight the importance of sustainable business practices in delivering value to its listed companies, the investing public and to support African economic growth.

He stated that since the NSE launched the Premium Board, the growth of NSE Premium Index has demonstrated that incorporating high levels of corporate governance and sustainability at the core of a business are critical factors for delivering sustainable investor value.

According to Onyema, we firmly believe that promoting transparent disclosures on environmental, social and governance issues can help listed companies access the long-term sustainable capital that will help them contribute their role as private sector organisations to achieving the sustainable development goals.

Speaking during the event, group managing director, Dangote Cement, Engr. Joseph Makoju said, “We have identified and are leveraging sustainability to drive regulatory compliance, proactive risk management and building trust and goodwill in the countries, markets and communities where we operate.”

Group managing director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake stated that “At Dangote Group, the vision of the business from the outset is to create value for all stakeholders and positively impact and transform the economies where we operate. This is what we call ‘The Dangote Way’. If our experiences in the last three decades are anything to go by, we can say with utmost confidence that this sustainable business model has been a win-win. Our people and economy-centric approach to business has no doubt been the fact behind the great success that the Dangote business story has become, and the anchor on which our continued growth, expansion and longevity is anchored.”

Dangote Cement’s performance in the institutional pillar in 2018 shows a consistent focus on upholding corporate governance that is in line with global best practice and evolving regulations in its different markets.

In the year under review, Dangote Cement aligned its seven sustainability pillars with global principles and standards including the United Nations Global Compact, IFC Performance Standards, Global Reporting Initiative, SEC Code of Corporate Governance, NSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines, Global Cement and Concrete Association, Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance 2018 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

On Dangote Cement’s cultural pillar, 2018 saw tremendous progress in efforts to build a workplace where diversity, equality, values, ethics, rule of law and active staff involvement are nurtured. According to the group chief, Sustainability, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Ndidi Nnoli, the Dangote Sustainability Approach is built around the seven Pillar Methodology which prioritises Compliance Assurance and involves extensive stakeholder engagement.

“In 2018, beyond our global peer review, we carried out a comprehensive employee survey which targeted a diverse group of 1170 employees across twelve countries. Through this survey, we objectively identified the main topics that Dangote Cement employees considered to be material to our business. In 2019, we’ve extended our engagement to include external stakeholders,” he said.

Dangote Cement’s pilot Sustainability Week was held in September 2018 with over 500 employees in about 6 countries involved in community development projects.

Dangote Cement’s performance in the operational and environmental pillars showed progress in its commitment to innovation in production processes and standards, particularly in Operational Health and Safety. With a distribution chain of over 500 super-distributors and 7,000 sub-distributors, Dangote Cement controls Nigeria’s largest supply chain, making the company a major contributor to local content. Also in 2018, 57 per cent of Dangote Cement’s procurement were from local contractors, vendors and suppliers.

Likewise, Dangote Cement is committing more resources to its continuous improvement strategy, in line with growing concerns about energy efficiency, resource optimisation, circular economy, extended producer responsibility, carbon emissions and climate change. In 2018, Dangote Cement won the SERAS Award for best company in Supply Chain Management, one of the key indicators under its operational pillar.

In addition, DCP also enhanced its economic and social impact in 2018, with over N1.4 billion new investments in social projects and nearly 1,000 students benefitting from Dangote scholarships in its Nigerian operations alone.

The organisation is building lasting relationships with host communities, enhancing their socio-economic wellbeing and sustaining its social license to operate. The cement giant also continues to improve on its health and safety standards in the workplace and in local communities as well as its investments in human capital development.

To ensure data integrity, Dangote Cement engaged the services of several consulting firms, including Deloitte Nigeria, Deloitte Poland, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and the Global Reporting initiative (GRI) in the validation of its sustainability report.

The economic impact calculations of the report were done by Deloitte; external assurance provided by PwC, while GRI provided certification for the materiality disclosures. Dangote Cement is among the first few Nigerian companies to receive this materiality certification from the world’s most utilised sustainability reporting framework, GRI.