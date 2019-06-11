Dangote Seeks Law Promoting Gender Equality

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

President/chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has called for law promoting gender equality in the country.

Speaking at the 2019 Women Corporate Directors Lecture sponsored by Aliko Dangote Foundation, Dangote advocated for a legislature backing that would allow a certain percentage of women in public or private sectors work force.

He stated that “We can start with a proportion of like 30 women to 70 men on the board.”

He noted that increasing the number of women in corporate world lead to increase in innovation and innovative thinking, which opens up the door of fresh perceptive, saying that women on board of directors reduce governance – related issues and ultimately result to a better performance.

“We have a strong number of women at Dangote Industries across board, a lot of women occupy important leadership and their efficiency have been noticed,” he said.

He added that with the caliber of women at this event today, ranging from board executives of various organisation, business executives and top government executives, this is a clear indication that women in the workforce have started taking their rightful place in the private, public and social sector in Nigeria and across Africa.

He however said despite this impressive achievement there was still a lot of work to be done to close the gender gap in the workplace. Nigeria women according to Dangote, were climbing the corporate ladder and we have a good number of them as CEO of top firms, members of board of directors, chairman or chairperson of board of companies in the like of former minister of finance, Mrs. Nike Akande, chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Awosika, chairman of Access Bank, Mosunmola Belo-Olusoga, chairman of Guaranty Trust Bank, Osaretin Demuren, to mention a few.

He added that “At Dangote Group, we practice what we preach and women have excelled to board of directors. We ran an organisation that women aspired to the highest position without hindrances.”

He hoped that this meeting would open more doors for women as the world continued to close the gender gap in any organisation.

Speaking on the theme : ‘The Courage to Lead; Inspiring Others, Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success,” former prime minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, who is the guest speaker, said gender equality was important as women potentially represent half of the world’s pool of talents and prospects for advancement.

Also, executive director of Dangote Industries, Halima Aliko-Dangote, emphasised the need for equality gender in the country, saying that “In Dangote Group, we are ensuring that stereotypes is seriously eliminated, looking at our board we are having almost 50 per cent of women on the board member.”