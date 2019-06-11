NEWS
Danladi Emerges Speaker Kwara House Of Assembly
The newly elected 24 members of Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday held inaugural sitting with a new member, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi emerging as Speaker.
The 34-year-old new Speaker of the ninth Assembly represents Ilesha-Gwanara in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugural session of the new lawmakers was attended by hundreds of relations, friends and well-wishers.
Yakubu-Danladi emerged as Speaker through consensus.
His nomination was moved by the member representing Ojomu-Balogun constituency, Prince Saheed Popoola and seconded by Abdullahi Danbaba from Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe constituency.
The new Speaker in his inaugural speech said the new lawmakers would justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate and have a robust cooperation with the Executive.
He said the legislature would work toward bringing government closer to the citizenry, ensure delivery of dividends of democracy and initiate people-oriented projects.
According to him, participatory budgeting should be adopted by state and federal governments to encourage active governance.
The post of Deputy Speaker went to Rapheal Adetiba from Oke-Ero constituency.
The Clerk of the House, Hajiya Halima Kperogi, who conducted the nomination exercise administered Oath of Office on all the principal officers of the House.
MOST READ
Danladi Emerges Speaker Kwara House Of Assembly
The newly elected 24 members of Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday held inaugural sitting with a new member, Salihu...
NAPTIP Director Cautions Nigerians On Visa Lottery
Mr Orakwue Arinze, Director (Intelligence) Public Enlightenment of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has called on...
Democracy Day: Kebbi Invites Former Governors, 600 Indigenes
By YAHYA SARKI, Birnin Kebbi. Kebbi state government says it has invited 600 indigenes of the state including former military...
Akeredolu Pledges Adequate Teachers, Facilities For Ondo Schools
By TOPE FAYEHUN Abuja The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide adequate...
Dons Say State Police Will Help End Insecurity
A don, Mr George Akubue, says establishing state police will help to check the problem of insecurity in the country....
Internet Industry Code Of Practice Underway – NCC
NKECHI ISAAC The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said plans are underway to establish ‘Internet Industry Code of Practice’ for...
June 12: Group Call For Prayers, Warns Against Humanitarian Crisis In Nigeria
Our Reporter A United State of America (USA) based organisation, Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has called for...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS3 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- POLITICS11 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- WORLD20 hours ago
Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Exit After Mistaking It For Bathroom
- CRIME12 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- NEWS12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME12 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
9th NASS Leaders Emerge Today
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
National Assembly, A New Beginning