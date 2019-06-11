Democracy Day: Gov. Ihedioha Enjoins Nigerians to Uphold and Defend Democracy.

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE,

The Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has expressed warm felicitations to the people of the State and Nigerians in general on this special maiden celebration of the recently instituted Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Recalling his direct and active involvement in the struggle for the return of democratic rule in Nigeria alongside some of the other notable pro-democracy activists in the Third Republic, Gov. Ihedioha noted that the circumstances that necessitated the institutionalization of June 12 every year, marks a watershed in the history of Nigeria’s political development and it is fitting that the day has been properly situated in the annals of the nation.

He urged Nigerians to uphold and defend the significance for institutionalizing the Day as a national holiday.

“This development, no doubt, has given a new meaning and context to Nigeria’s political history and development. Let us always remember that June 12 stands for free and fair election and electoral integrity. Most importantly, June 12 epitomizes the unbreakable will of the people in the face of tyranny. I congratulate Nigerians once again on this day.”