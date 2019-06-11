NEWS
Democracy Day: Gov. Ihedioha Enjoins Nigerians to Uphold and Defend Democracy.
BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE,
The Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has expressed warm felicitations to the people of the State and Nigerians in general on this special maiden celebration of the recently instituted Democracy Day in Nigeria.
Recalling his direct and active involvement in the struggle for the return of democratic rule in Nigeria alongside some of the other notable pro-democracy activists in the Third Republic, Gov. Ihedioha noted that the circumstances that necessitated the institutionalization of June 12 every year, marks a watershed in the history of Nigeria’s political development and it is fitting that the day has been properly situated in the annals of the nation.
He urged Nigerians to uphold and defend the significance for institutionalizing the Day as a national holiday.
“This development, no doubt, has given a new meaning and context to Nigeria’s political history and development. Let us always remember that June 12 stands for free and fair election and electoral integrity. Most importantly, June 12 epitomizes the unbreakable will of the people in the face of tyranny. I congratulate Nigerians once again on this day.”
MOST READ
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says he will be fair to his colleagues irrespective of political,...
Obaseki Approves Release Of 8 Convicts On Death Roll
Agency Reports ***transmutes death sentence of 9 others to life imprisonment The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved...
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
The Ondo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Mr Femi...
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives....
Kidnapped Expariates: Uneasy Calm As Wike’s 72-Hour Ultimatum Expires
… we’re closing in on the kidnappers BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Uneasy calm currently envelopes communities in Andoni local government area...
Corruption: FG To Pursue Unconditional Return Of Looted Funds Abroad
By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The federal government has disclosed that it will purse the unconditional return of looted assets kept...
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN The Chairman of Lere Local Government Area, Honourable Abubakar Buba before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- NEWS4 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- POLITICS18 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME18 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- CRIME18 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission