Dons Say State Police Will Help End Insecurity

A don, Mr George Akubue, says establishing state police will help to check the problem of insecurity in the country.

Akubue of the Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

“With state police in every state , where the commissioner of police and other high ranking officers are indigenes of that state, Boko Haram and other violent crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, rape will end in no distant time.

“The reason is simple, these state police officers are indigenes of the state, speak the same language, know the culture of the state.

“They also know the ‘in and out’ of the state, thereby making it very difficult for anybody to commit crime without being arrested,” he said.

According to him, with state police and neigbourhood watch in every community, hoodlums in every community will look for decent job, there will be no hiding place for them any longer.

” Members of every community know themselves, know who is a visitor, history of every family in that community, as well as know ‘bad eggs’ in that community,” he said.

He said the fear in some quarters that state governors would hijack state police and use it to settle scores on opponents would only happen if the police was not established by law.

“The law that will establish state police will also state clearly the power and limit of any state governor in the use of the state police.

” There will be provision that will allow any individual in a state who feels his right has been trampled upon to seek redress in court,” he said.

Akubue said that the Federal Government had been doing its best to fight insecurity, but noted that why government efforts had not yielded the deserved result was because of centralised nature of the police.

“Government has being doing its best to tackle insecurity in the country, but its best will not be enough until state police is established,” he said.

