Fadama Establishes Equipment Hiring Centres In 14 States
By Juliana Agbo, Abuja
Fadama III, Additional Financing has disclosed that it has established 19 Agricultural Equipment Hiring Enterprises (AEHE) centres in 14 states with 56 new tractors to meet the mechanisation service need of farmers at affordable price.
National project coordinator, Mr Tayo Adewunmi, who made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said that the AEHE centres were established to compliment the federal government’s efforts of reducing manual labour and drudgery associated with rural agriculture through mechanisation.
Adewumi explained that the AEHE was to be managed and operated by Federated Fadama Community Association (FFCA), created with the aim of sustaining the investment of the project.
He noted that it was expected to provide guidance to the continuous operation of the Fadama groups long after the project closure by December 31, this year, adding that it has contributed to job creation in the country by provided 392 direct jobs across the 14 participating states.
According to him, the effort of the centres has yielded enormous gains for the farmers and the project as the World Bank rated the performance of the project satisfactory.
He said, “Although the project would end this year, it was facing many challenges that had been slowing down its pace,” adding that the FFCAs had 35 per cent Beneficial Contribution (BC).
Adewunmi however explained that the Fadama was partnering with Machine and Equipment Corporation Africa (MECA) to proffer solutions to the sustainability and the challenges faced by FFCAs.
He said that the agreement signed between FADAMA and MECA would maintain, manage and commercially operate the centres and tractors.
“It will provide professionalism, technical competence and it needs utmost good faith in safeguarding the integrity and operational worthiness of the tractors.
“It will also ensure the complete repayment of 35 per cent outstanding BC to Fadama 111 AF and profitability.
“The agreement will facilitate further access to funding and support for the FFCAs through ministry of agriculture, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank and Central Bank of Nigeria among others being expected,” he added.
The coordinator urged the FFCAs not to be afraid as MECA was only taking over the assets, saying the AEHE centres still belonged to FFCAs.
He assured FFCAs that the centres property would be theirs, the moment the pending liabilities to the project with MECA were fully recovered.
Also speaking, the group country director of MECA, Mr Iliya Gashinbaki, said the agreement MECA signed with Fadama would automatically improve food production, ease farming processing and increase farmers’ income.
