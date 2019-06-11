NEWS
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.
Gbajabiamila was declared speaker after an election following his nomination by the former Appropriations Committee Chairman, Rep. Jibrin Abdulmumin (APC-Kano).
Omolori announced that 358 members voted, saying Gbajabiamila scored 281 votes out of 358 votes cast against Rep. Umar Bago who got 76.
He said that invalid vote was one and two members absent.
Omolori therefore, declared that Gbajabiamila was the winner.
Gbajabiamila, who was born in 1962, is a 4th term member and majority Leader in the 8th House of Representatives.
For the Deputy Speaker position, Rep. Sada Soni (APC-Katsina) nominated Rep. Ahmed Idris (APC-Plateau).
When the Clerk made an announcement for another nomination there was none and Idris was declared the Deputy Speaker.
(NAN)
MOST READ
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says he will be fair to his colleagues irrespective of political,...
Obaseki Approves Release Of 8 Convicts On Death Roll
Agency Reports ***transmutes death sentence of 9 others to life imprisonment The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved...
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
The Ondo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Mr Femi...
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives....
Kidnapped Expariates: Uneasy Calm As Wike’s 72-Hour Ultimatum Expires
… we’re closing in on the kidnappers BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Uneasy calm currently envelopes communities in Andoni local government area...
Corruption: FG To Pursue Unconditional Return Of Looted Funds Abroad
By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The federal government has disclosed that it will purse the unconditional return of looted assets kept...
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN The Chairman of Lere Local Government Area, Honourable Abubakar Buba before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- NEWS4 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- POLITICS18 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME18 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- CRIME18 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission