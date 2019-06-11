Internet Industry Code Of Practice Underway – NCC

NKECHI ISAAC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said plans are underway to establish ‘Internet Industry Code of Practice’ for service providers to curb activities of cyber criminals in the country. The commission’s deputy director and head of information reference unit, NCC consumer affairs bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba made this known at the 50th edition of the organisation’s consumer town hall meeting (CTM) with the theme ‘Mitigating effects of cyber crimes: The roles of telecom consumers’ in Ogun State. He said the move became necessary as the liberalisation of the telecom industry led to unprecedented increase in the usage of internetbased services, which exposed more consumers to cyber threats, adding the internet code was another regulatory intervention by the commission expected not only to help secure cyberspace but to also address issues relating to online child protection, privacy and data security.

“Let me emphasise that while the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our internet space, telecom consumers must play their roles as well. Consumers must be cautious of the type of information they post online and imbibe responsible internet and phone usage etiquette. “Telecom consumers must install filtering software that helps to block access to inappropriate websites and exercise caution while clicking on flashing pop-ups or adverts as this may open up other compromised pages.

“They must also monitor the contents accessed by children or wards, as well as sign up into sites that can be remotely monitored for digital footprints and activities. “Cyber-security is a collective effort we must jointly address to reduce the effects of cyber crimes on telecom consumers in this broadband era,” he added.

Adedigba highlighted the importance of the CTM at the grassroots toward ensuring consumer safety, saying consumer ignorance was the most important advantage preyed on by cyber criminals and hackers, adding the commission believed that one of the most effective ways to protect telecom consumers from cyber crime was continuous consumer education such as nationwide CTM outreach. He added, “Our consumer awareness programme, especially the CTM, has been very effective because we use local languages to pass messages. We also work with the police. If there are cyber-attacks, we always encourage consumers to inform the police.”