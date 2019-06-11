Connect with us
Kidnapped Expariates: Uneasy Calm As Wike’s 72-Hour Ultimatum Expires

Published

4 hours ago

on

… we’re closing in on the kidnappers

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

Uneasy calm currently envelopes communities in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, following the 72-hour ultimatum handed down by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to traditional rulers and political leaders in the area on the kidnap of two expatriate construction workers.

Unknown gunmen had at the weekend kidnapped three Lebanese, who are staff of Raffoul Nigeria Limited, a construction company handling the construction of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road in the area.

Wike had while reacting to the incident, threatened to withdraw and Certificates of Return of all government-recognised traditional rulers in Andoni local government area of the state if the kidnapped expariates we’re to release within 72 hours.

The governor also threatened to stop construction work on the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

Reiterating his threat at an event in Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said he will not go back on the ultimatum.

The governor said: “Attorney-General of Rivers State, I have told your people if they don’t release those expariates that they kidnapped, there will be no road. I will withdraw the contract.

“There will be no road to Andoni. I can’t understand how people who never had road for over hundred years, people are bringing road to you and your children went there kidnap them.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command, has said it’s operatives are closing in on the kidnappers of the expatriate construction workers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, however said only two Lebanese were kidnapped.

Omoni said: “We have put in place necessary machinery that will engender their timely rescue.

“The CP (Commissioner of Police) has given directive to Heads of Tactical Units to relocate to Andoni local government area to ensure that the victims are rescued.

“We are working with the communities, local fishermen and they have shown genuine commitment towards ensuring that the victims are rescued. I can assure you, wee are closing in on them.”

 

Related Topics:
