NEWS
Lawan Will Stabilise 9th National Assembly – APC Chieftain
Chief Charles Airhiavbere, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, says the emergency of Sen. Ahamed Lawan as President of the Senate would stabilise the 9th National Assembly.
Airhiavbere told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday that Lawan had garnered much experience in legislation to enable him lead the Senate.
He said Lawan’s wealth of experience and ability to reach out to his former and current colleagues would help him stabilise the assembly.
“I expect Lawan’s emergence to be of benefit to the entire country because his people have continuously return him to the National Assembly since 1999.
“I also believe that with the support of the senators elect that are being inaugurated, he will take the 9th Assembly to a higher level of achievements because we count on his experience,” Airhiavbere said.
NAN reports that Lawan, who is from Yobe, was elected as member of House of Representatives in 1999, he was born in 1959 and at different times chaired the House Committees on education and agriculture.
He was elected as a Senator in 2007 and since then he has been re-elected to the Senate by his people.
Similar Chief Sunday Emeyese, a former member of the House of Representative and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta congratulated Lawan for emerging the new Senate President.
“The fact that he garnered substantial votes from not just the ruling party but also from the opposition party, is a welcome development and it’s good for democracy,” he said.
Chief Dan Orbih, the Edo Chairman of the PDP, said that it is the responsibility of the senators to elect their President and other Principal Officers, adding that they have exercised their rights.
MOST READ
Lawan Will Stabilise 9th National Assembly – APC Chieftain
Chief Charles Airhiavbere, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, says the emergency of Sen. Ahamed Lawan...
PMB, APC Urge Tribunal To Dismiss Atiku, PDP Petition
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party...
NPA Approves 10% Discount On Vessels Calling At Eastern Ports
The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a 10 percent discount on harbour dues in all concessioned...
Court Remands Man For Alleged Murder, Burning Corpse
An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday ordered that a man, Idris Mohammed, who allegedly killed a man and...
Abioye Honoured At Smart Cities Forum 2019
By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja The founder and managing director of an indigenous fintech company in Lagos, Fintrak Nigeria Limited, Bimbo...
Achida Emerges Sokoto Assembly Speaker
Alhaji Aminu Achida (APC- Wurno), on Tuesday emerged Speaker of the 9th Sokoto State Assembly. He became the speaker after...
NDLEA Takes 3 Truck-Load Of Cannabis To Court As Exhibit
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Tuesday took two Hilux truck and a Toyota Hiace bus loaded with...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS3 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- POLITICS12 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- WORLD21 hours ago
Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Exit After Mistaking It For Bathroom
- CRIME12 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- NEWS12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME12 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
9th NASS Leaders Emerge Today
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
National Assembly, A New Beginning