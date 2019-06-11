Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation 

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The Chairman of Lere Local Government Area, Honourable Abubakar Buba before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), for alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds belonging to the council.

The Chairman was dragged before the anti graft Commission by a group under the auspices of Concerned Peoples Congress of Lere.

In a letter signed by Abubakar Hassan on behalf of the group and acknowledged by the EFCC on March 24, 2019, stated that they as bona-fide citizens and residents of the LGA expressed their dismay that the chairman breached the Kaduna State Public Procurement Law by using companies belonging to himself and his cronies to execute contracts in the LG without due process.

The group gave example of Structed Investment Ltd. and Imam Electrical and General Contractors Ltd. all which they said the chairman has interest in.

The group also expressed dismay that Hon Buba used a whooping sum of N29m to renovate the chairman’s official residence which was constructed in 2007 at the cost of N7m.

“It is undoubtedly clear that the number of choice property acquired by the chairman were proceeds from these and several other inflated contracts and other sundry non-exisging expenses.

“One of the known property acquired by the chairman is a house in Kaduna metropolis costing over N30m.

“We humbly and respectfully solicit for intervention of your highly esteemed Commission with a view to investigating the flagrant abuse of office, embezzlement and misappropriation of our collective resources in Lere Local Government Area.

“We are bonafide citizens and residents of Lere Local Government who desire for the progress and development of the Council.

“We commend the Local Government reforms which the government of Mal. Nasir Ahmed El-rufai initiated that brought about sanity in the local government administration,” the statement reads.