NEWS
MNJTF Uncover ISWAP Recruitment Plans, Warn Parents, Leaders
The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), says it has uncovered plans by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to launch recruitment drive in the coming months through misinformation embedded with radicalisation programmes.
The Chief of Military Public Information MNJTF Col Timothy Antigha in a statement urged traditional, religious, community leaders and parents to closely monitor their wards to prevent them from being recruited by the terrorist organisation.
He said ISWAP after series of operational failures is resorting to misinformation and propaganda to retain its sponsors, supporters and also impress potential recruits.
Antigha explained that ISWAP resorted to propaganda following its operational losses in the last couple of weeks.
He further explained that the terrorists in series of falsehoods contained in Issue 185 of its NAL – NABA Magazine of June 7, claimed to have attacked locations in Nigeria and Niger Republic.
“These claims are misleading, untrue and should therefore be disregarded by the public.
“The reality is that in an effort to shore up its waning influence in the Lake Chad area, ISWAP instigated some skirmishes which were all neutralised at heavy personnel and equipment costs.
“This can in no way justify the falsehoods contained in the ISWAP propaganda publication.
“In the light of the forgoing, it is important and urgent to warn the public that part of a recently discovered ISWAP deception plan is to continue on its current misinformation with the embedded radicalisation programme, as a prelude to launching a recruitment drive in the months to come.
“The ultimate aim is to find replacement among the population for the hundreds of terrorists killed by the MNJTF and national forces in the ongoing Operation Yancin Tafki,’’ he said.
MOST READ
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says he will be fair to his colleagues irrespective of political,...
Obaseki Approves Release Of 8 Convicts On Death Roll
Agency Reports ***transmutes death sentence of 9 others to life imprisonment The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved...
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
The Ondo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Mr Femi...
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives....
Kidnapped Expariates: Uneasy Calm As Wike’s 72-Hour Ultimatum Expires
… we’re closing in on the kidnappers BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Uneasy calm currently envelopes communities in Andoni local government area...
Corruption: FG To Pursue Unconditional Return Of Looted Funds Abroad
By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The federal government has disclosed that it will purse the unconditional return of looted assets kept...
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN The Chairman of Lere Local Government Area, Honourable Abubakar Buba before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- NEWS4 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- POLITICS18 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME18 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- CRIME18 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- EDUCATION4 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission