NEWS
NAPTIP Director Cautions Nigerians On Visa Lottery
Mr Orakwue Arinze, Director (Intelligence) Public Enlightenment of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has called on Nigerians to shun investing in visa lotteries, saying they are scams.
Arinze made the call while briefing journalists at the one-day international conference on illegal migration and trafficking in persons conference, organised by Nigerian Young Professional Forum, on Tuesday in Abuja.
He, however, decried inadequate funding of the educational sector in the country, attributing it to why Nigerians patronise visa lotteries and indulge in illegal migration.
To avoid scams and issues associated with such, he admonished those craving to go abroad by all means not to patronise visa lottery advertorials.
“I want state governors to invest more on education; free functional and accessible platform for quality teaching and learning.
“Any child that is out of the umbrella of educational protection can be picked by anybody.
“There is no visa lottery anywhere; it is a scam Nigerians should stop investing in it.
“You see that thing called visa lottery, please run away; there is nothing of such.
“America visa lottery stopped a long time; there is no Canadian visa lottery, it is not in existence.
“To arrest anyone is not our priority response.
“The arrest is to educate Nigerians that those things are lies and scams,” he said.
The event, themed ‘Strengthening multi-stakeholder partnership and creating cooperation in curbing illegal migration and human trafficking,’ was attended by officials from diverse professional backgrounds.
NAN
MOST READ
NAPTIP Director Cautions Nigerians On Visa Lottery
Mr Orakwue Arinze, Director (Intelligence) Public Enlightenment of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has called on...
Democracy Day: Kebbi Invites Former Governors, 600 Indigenes
By YAHYA SARKI, Birnin Kebbi. Kebbi state government says it has invited 600 indigenes of the state including former military...
Akeredolu Pledges Adequate Teachers, Facilities For Ondo Schools
By TOPE FAYEHUN Abuja The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide adequate...
Dons Say State Police Will Help End Insecurity
A don, Mr George Akubue, says establishing state police will help to check the problem of insecurity in the country....
Internet Industry Code Of Practice Underway – NCC
NKECHI ISAAC The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said plans are underway to establish ‘Internet Industry Code of Practice’ for...
June 12: Group Call For Prayers, Warns Against Humanitarian Crisis In Nigeria
Our Reporter A United State of America (USA) based organisation, Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has called for...
NJC Lauds Buhari For Accepting Onnoghen’s Retirement
The National Judicial Council held an emergency meeting today to take formal note of the acceptance of the voluntary retirement...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS3 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- POLITICS11 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- WORLD20 hours ago
Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Exit After Mistaking It For Bathroom
- CRIME12 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- NEWS11 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME11 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
9th NASS Leaders Emerge Today
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
National Assembly, A New Beginning