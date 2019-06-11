NDLEA Takes 3 Truck-Load Of Cannabis To Court As Exhibit

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Tuesday took two Hilux truck and a Toyota Hiace bus loaded with 201 sacks of cannabis sativa as exhibits to the Federal High Court Abuja.

The 201 sacks of cannabis were brought before Justice Evelyn Maha by the NDLEA as exhibits in a count charge filed against one Michael Monday and Abdullahi Iliyasu.

Monday,33, and Iliyasu, 25, both male with no skill or handiwork, are being prosecuted by the NDLEA for aiding in the transportation of cannabis sativa, an illicit drug weighing 2,058.7 kg.

The culprit whom both defendants aided in transporting the 201 sacks of cannabis sativa, one Ugo, was still at large.

Out of the 201 sacks of cannabis carefully concealed in a white sack and packed inside a black nylon, three sacks were tendered inside the court room and the rest, inside the vehicles.

Justice Maha personally went outside together with the court registry, prosecutors and defence counsels for inspection and confirmation of the remaining number of sacks of cannabis in the vehicles.

The judge admitted the 201 sacks, certificate of test analysis, packing of substance form, request for scientific aid form and other relevant exhibits tendered by the prosecution into evidence.

The defence counsel, Sharon Saakwen made no objection to the entire exhibits tendered b y the prosecution.

The prosecution witness, Mr Shehu Mohammed, the NDLEA Exhibit Officer told the court the two defendants were arrested by operatives of the NDLEA on Dec.2, 2018.

Mohammed, being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mr Mike Kassa, said both defendants were arrested while in transit in a Mercedes truck along Abaji expressway in transit with reg. No: XB 417 KNR.

He told the court that the two defendants were brought to him with the Mercedes truck loaded with the cannabis sativa.

He further said the results from the laboratory analysis he sent to Lagos showed that it was cannabis sativa, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine and heroin.

The prosecutor prayed the court to convict the two defendants who had pleaded guilty on day of first arraignment, coupled with the prove of facts.

Kassa said this was in line with section 247(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Justice Maha adjourned until June 25 for judgment.

The offenc, the NDLEA said, is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

NAN