NFF Puts Ondo FA's Local Council Elections On Hold

1 min ago

Elections into the local councils of the Ondo State Football Association (FA) could not hold on Tuesday as scheduled, following an order of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FA had during its emergency congress on Friday fixed June 11 and June 18 for the local and state elections respectively.

However, an aggrieved faction of the state FA congress, led by the FA board’s Vice-Chairman, Dele Ologbese had asked the NFF through a letter to protest certain actions.

It had called the emergency congress convened by the Chairman, Dele Ajayi, as a “flagrant violation of statutes and electoral regulations’’.

But the NFF, in a letter on Monday signed by Joshua Onoja for the federation’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, had asked the FA to hold on on the elections.

It went on to ask Ajayi to respond to allegations levelled against him by six of members of the state FA board.

“It is my instruction to inform you that the NFF is in receipt of a letter from six board members of the Ondo State FA alleging, among other things, that the FA Chairman in collaboration
with the FA Secretary, Daodu Alex, convened a meeting to agree on the agenda.

“Also, the aggrieved members complained about the reconstitution of the compromised Electoral and Election Appeal Committees.

“They also alleged that the list of delegates to vote at the local football councils and to prepare acceptable electoral guidelines was prepared without the knowledge of the said board members.

“These individuals being protested against are requested to forward to us their response to the allegations to enable us resolve the issues raised,” the federation said in the letter.

Alex, when contacted on phone, confirmed the elections’ postponement of the election, saying however that “the elections will be conducted before the week runs out’’.

He however said the association and those being accused would respond to the letter before the close of work on Tuesday.

“We have to respond to the letter before going ahead with the elections. That’s why we first put the elections on hold,’’ the FA Secretary said.

NAN

