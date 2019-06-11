FOOTBALL
NFF Puts Ondo FA’s Local Council Elections On Hold
Elections into the local councils of the Ondo State Football Association (FA) could not hold on Tuesday as scheduled, following an order of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FA had during its emergency congress on Friday fixed June 11 and June 18 for the local and state elections respectively.
However, an aggrieved faction of the state FA congress, led by the FA board’s Vice-Chairman, Dele Ologbese had asked the NFF through a letter to protest certain actions.
It had called the emergency congress convened by the Chairman, Dele Ajayi, as a “flagrant violation of statutes and electoral regulations’’.
But the NFF, in a letter on Monday signed by Joshua Onoja for the federation’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, had asked the FA to hold on on the elections.
It went on to ask Ajayi to respond to allegations levelled against him by six of members of the state FA board.
“It is my instruction to inform you that the NFF is in receipt of a letter from six board members of the Ondo State FA alleging, among other things, that the FA Chairman in collaboration
with the FA Secretary, Daodu Alex, convened a meeting to agree on the agenda.
“Also, the aggrieved members complained about the reconstitution of the compromised Electoral and Election Appeal Committees.
“They also alleged that the list of delegates to vote at the local football councils and to prepare acceptable electoral guidelines was prepared without the knowledge of the said board members.
“These individuals being protested against are requested to forward to us their response to the allegations to enable us resolve the issues raised,” the federation said in the letter.
Alex, when contacted on phone, confirmed the elections’ postponement of the election, saying however that “the elections will be conducted before the week runs out’’.
He however said the association and those being accused would respond to the letter before the close of work on Tuesday.
“We have to respond to the letter before going ahead with the elections. That’s why we first put the elections on hold,’’ the FA Secretary said.
NAN
MOST READ
NAPTIP Director Cautions Nigerians On Visa Lottery
Mr Orakwue Arinze, Director (Intelligence) Public Enlightenment of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has called on...
Democracy Day: Kebbi Invites Former Governors, 600 Indigenes
By YAHYA SARKI, Birnin Kebbi. Kebbi state government says it has invited 600 indigenes of the state including former military...
Akeredolu Pledges Adequate Teachers, Facilities For Ondo Schools
By TOPE FAYEHUN Abuja The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide adequate...
Dons Say State Police Will Help End Insecurity
A don, Mr George Akubue, says establishing state police will help to check the problem of insecurity in the country....
Internet Industry Code Of Practice Underway – NCC
NKECHI ISAAC The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said plans are underway to establish ‘Internet Industry Code of Practice’ for...
June 12: Group Call For Prayers, Warns Against Humanitarian Crisis In Nigeria
Our Reporter A United State of America (USA) based organisation, Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has called for...
NJC Lauds Buhari For Accepting Onnoghen’s Retirement
The National Judicial Council held an emergency meeting today to take formal note of the acceptance of the voluntary retirement...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS3 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- POLITICS11 hours ago
9th NASS: Intrigues, Schemings As Gladiators Square Off Today
- WORLD20 hours ago
Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Exit After Mistaking It For Bathroom
- CRIME12 hours ago
Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Handlers
- NEWS11 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure 15 In Niger Village
- CRIME11 hours ago
Varsity Students, Lecturers Count Losses As Tiv/Jukun Crisis Rages
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
9th NASS Leaders Emerge Today
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
National Assembly, A New Beginning