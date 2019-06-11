BUSINESS
NPA Approves 10% Discount On Vessels Calling At Eastern Ports
The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a 10 percent discount on harbour dues in all concessioned terminals at the Eastern ports.
Mr Jatto Adams, the NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos said that the discount was part of efforts to increase patronage of the Eastern ports.
According to him, ports that will be affected by this initiative are Calabar, Rivers and Delta Ports.
“The Authority, however, wishes to clarify that this discount will only apply to harbour dues payable by the following types of vessels/cargoes.
“Container vessels with at least 250 TEUs; General cargo vessels with at least 16,000 tonnes; combo vessels with at least 16,000 tonnes; and RORO vessels with at least 250 units of vehicles.
“These discounts shall not apply to vessels coming INBALLAST (empty); vessels calling at private jetties; and vessels calling carrying liquid bulk,” Adams said.
According to him, the application of the discounts will take immediate effect.
NAN
