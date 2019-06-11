SON To Collaborate With Nigerian Army On Vehicles Assembly Initiative

By Kingsley Alu, Abuja

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it’s collaborating with the Nigerian Army to ensure its assembly vehicle initiatives became effective.

Director – general, SON , Mr Osita Aboloma, said this when the agency inspected the Nigeria Army Vehicles Manufacturing Company (NAVMA) at Rigachikun,Kaduna State.

Aboloma said the move was aimed at promoting made in Nigeria products.

The SON boss who was represented by a delegation lead by Engr. Shehu Ibrahim Maik, an assistant director in the Mechanical Engineering Group and also the coordinator, SON , Benue State Office, said periodic checks and inspection at different manufacturing concerns was one of the surest ways the standards body improves the quality of lives through quality assurance.

According to him, SON’s metrology and instrumentation directorate would work hand- in- hand with the army to ensure this by way of calibration of measuring and testing instruments.

He noted that most of SON’s instrumental expertise were deployed during the inspection of the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company’s Production line, which includes an NAC- V Production line, an Assembly Plant for Ballistic Vehicle, Engine Overhaul Shop, Engine Testing Bay, Fitter Machine Plant, Fabrication Painting and Spray Shop, Foundry and Metal Fabrication Shop.

Aboloma later commenced the Nigerian Army initiative, adding it would go a long way to saving foreign exchange.

The delegation also inspected some refurbished combat vehicles such as BTR APC and other equipments

During a PowerPoint presentation, the group managing director, Major General Victor Ezugwu, who was represented by the head of the NAVMC facility, Colonel A.A. Alabi, showed members of the committee visual exercises of test carried out on “ Mine Denotating Machines” and “Ballistics Plates.”

He explained that the Nigerian Army decided to establish the vehicle manufacturing company to effectively do maintenance of its vehicle and disassemble some to meet its needs.

He further explained that the establishment of the Nigerian Army Vehicles Manufacturing Company(NAVMC) which was inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, was a milestone in the history of the army’s march toward self – reliance on the production and maintenance of armoured vehicles.He assured the SON delegation that the company had assembled a team of formidable young Nigerian professionals in automobile design and engineering to partner the NAVMC to achieve its mandate.

He said the vision of NAVMC was to promote Nigerian Army’s indigenisation policy through self – sustenance in armoured and soft skin vehicles.

He thanked the SON DG and his delegation for the dedication and professionalism in their interactions so far.

He appealed to the inspection committee to provide them all the necessary support to ensure their products and services met the required national and international standards requirements to enable them compete favorably.

Brig. General S. Dahiru, Director, Products Monitoring and Evaluation, Army Headquarters Dept of Army Standards and Evaluation, thanked the SON DG for his commitment to seeing that the highest level of standardisation and quality assurance was enshrined in the Nigerian Army’s processes and operations. He assured SON of the army’s willingness to ensure that all its products met the standards requirements.

Colonel. T. Isa, Deputy Director, Military Exercise, AHQ DASE, announced that the Nigerian Army hopes to produce its own brand new vehicles by July 2019. He reiterated that the “vehicles will be produced by the Nigerian Army, for the Nigerian Army and for other members of the armed forces as well as the paramilitary agencies.”

In response, each member of the vehicle inspection committee provided feedback based on their area of specialisation. They commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army so far and educated them on the relevance of quality and continual improvement in the current competitive market.

Engr. Shehu Maik assured them of SON’s commitment and guaranteed them that as long as the NAVMC complied with the standards of quality in its operations and their products conformed with the required test and processes, SON would work hard to ensure that the NAVMC was certified.