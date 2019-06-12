NEWS
Amb. Coomassie Congratulates 9th NASS Leadership
By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM
The Deputy National Coordinator, North and Diaspora, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Amb Hussaini Coomassie has congratulated the victorious NASS principal officers who were elected in a glamorous atmosphere at the National Assembly Tuesday 11th June, 2019.
The principal officers are Senator Ahmad Lawan (Senate President), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Deputy Senate President), Hon. Femi Gbajiabiamila (Speaker of the House of Representatives), and Idris Wase (Deputy Speaker) who was elected unopposed.
Amb. Coomassie who is also the Regional Director for West Africa, Association for Good Governance Network made this known at his residence in Abuja, today.
He said with the recent emergence of the principal officers, the executive can be rest assured of a cordial relationship with the legislatures in providing the real dividend of democracy.
“I want to urge the executive, the legislature and the judiciary to work in peace and harmony to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people for the interest of the common man. It won’t be business as usual, it is time to work.
“I pray that the fracas between the executive and the legislature would not repeat itself just as in the Senator Bukola Saraki led tenure in the upper chamber. I urge Senator Lawal to make urgent changes to the psychic of the members, so as not to delay the further passage of the national budget and also the padding palaver in the interest of Nigeria,” he explained while speaking to select journalist at his Maitama residence.
Amb. Coomassie also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for re-naming Abuja National Stadium after the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Late Chief M.K.O Abiola (GCFR) who was denied his right.
He urged Nigerians to be patient with President Buhari as he plans to take Nigerians away from the shackles of poverty.
He urged everyone to support him in repositioning the country as he looked forward for a better tomorrow.
Amb. Coomassie is an ardent Buhari supporter who covered almost all the central Europe in the 2019 general election. As a member of BCO. He has championed many humanitarian programmes and has also keyed-in to the successes President Buhari has recorded in the last 4years.
MOST READ
Amb. Coomassie Congratulates 9th NASS Leadership
By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM The Deputy National Coordinator, North and Diaspora, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Amb Hussaini Coomassie has congratulated the...
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its helicopter crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat...
Fayemi Congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others
By ALO ABIOLA Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed confidence that Senator...
Tinubu Dedicates Democracy Day To Beko, Fawehinmi, Students
Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi...
Flood: Gov Okowa Inspects Drainage Projects In Delta
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the successes recorded with the storm drainage projects being...
June 12: I’m Committed To Keeping Nigeria One – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to keeping Nigeria one and uplifting the socio-economic life of...
June 12: PMB Correcting Past Injustices, Says APC
BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA As Nigerians celebrate the country’s new Democracy Day, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has described...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS13 hours ago
APC Gets Speaker, PDP Deputy In Sokoto
- NEWS24 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
- NEWS23 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
- NEWS23 hours ago
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS23 hours ago
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
- NEWS4 hours ago
There Was No Accreditation At Polling Units, Akpabio’s Witness Admits
- Others3 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event