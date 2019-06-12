Amb. Coomassie Congratulates 9th NASS Leadership

By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

The Deputy National Coordinator, North and Diaspora, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Amb Hussaini Coomassie has congratulated the victorious NASS principal officers who were elected in a glamorous atmosphere at the National Assembly Tuesday 11th June, 2019.

The principal officers are Senator Ahmad Lawan (Senate President), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Deputy Senate President), Hon. Femi Gbajiabiamila (Speaker of the House of Representatives), and Idris Wase (Deputy Speaker) who was elected unopposed.

Amb. Coomassie who is also the Regional Director for West Africa, Association for Good Governance Network made this known at his residence in Abuja, today.

He said with the recent emergence of the principal officers, the executive can be rest assured of a cordial relationship with the legislatures in providing the real dividend of democracy.

“I want to urge the executive, the legislature and the judiciary to work in peace and harmony to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people for the interest of the common man. It won’t be business as usual, it is time to work.

“I pray that the fracas between the executive and the legislature would not repeat itself just as in the Senator Bukola Saraki led tenure in the upper chamber. I urge Senator Lawal to make urgent changes to the psychic of the members, so as not to delay the further passage of the national budget and also the padding palaver in the interest of Nigeria,” he explained while speaking to select journalist at his Maitama residence.

Amb. Coomassie also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for re-naming Abuja National Stadium after the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Late Chief M.K.O Abiola (GCFR) who was denied his right.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with President Buhari as he plans to take Nigerians away from the shackles of poverty.

He urged everyone to support him in repositioning the country as he looked forward for a better tomorrow.

Amb. Coomassie is an ardent Buhari supporter who covered almost all the central Europe in the 2019 general election. As a member of BCO. He has championed many humanitarian programmes and has also keyed-in to the successes President Buhari has recorded in the last 4years.