Bakers Decry 90% Registration Fees Increment By NAFDAC

Published

1 min ago

on

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Abuja Masters Bakers have bemoaned the 90 per cent increment on registration fees by the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and called on the agency to rescind the decision.

In a statement by the public relations officer, Association of Masters Bakers of Nigeria (AMBN), Abuja chapter, Musa Nura, the Masters Bakers said the agency has increased the various tariffs by 90 per cent making it almost impossible for any baker to stay in business. In a breakdown, he said the “The registration fee for bakery which was N31,750 is now increased  by 90 per cent, making it N89,750, while that of registration form which was N250 is now N2 500 .”

Speaking further, he said late Renewal of Registration licence has been increased from N15 000 to N 156,250, production  without  Chief Baker from  N50 000 to N200 000, labeling  lapses  N537,500 and tampering  with hold  label   is N 3,375,000.

The bakers therefore appealed to the federal government and NAFDAC to assist the bakers to remain in business.

