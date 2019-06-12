NEWS
Bakers Decry 90% Registration Fees Increment By NAFDAC
By Tarkaa David, Abuja
Abuja Masters Bakers have bemoaned the 90 per cent increment on registration fees by the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and called on the agency to rescind the decision.
In a statement by the public relations officer, Association of Masters Bakers of Nigeria (AMBN), Abuja chapter, Musa Nura, the Masters Bakers said the agency has increased the various tariffs by 90 per cent making it almost impossible for any baker to stay in business. In a breakdown, he said the “The registration fee for bakery which was N31,750 is now increased by 90 per cent, making it N89,750, while that of registration form which was N250 is now N2 500 .”
Speaking further, he said late Renewal of Registration licence has been increased from N15 000 to N 156,250, production without Chief Baker from N50 000 to N200 000, labeling lapses N537,500 and tampering with hold label is N 3,375,000.
The bakers therefore appealed to the federal government and NAFDAC to assist the bakers to remain in business.
