Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Begins Stabilization Operations In North-East

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

The Nigerian Army has said it is at the stage of conducting Stabilization Operations in parts of the North-East geopolitical zone of the country, following the degradation of Book Haram insurgents.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai disclosed this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking at June 12th Lecture, organised by a good governance group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), with the theme: “National Security: Beyond Power, Passion and Politics”

Buratai, who was represented by the General Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Jamil Sarham, said the operation will ensure that the civil populace in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps returns to their homes for socio-economic activities to thrive in their communities.

He said: “I can assure you that the Nigerian Army is poised to live to its constitutional responsibility by ensuring that all threats to the countries national security is defeated at the earliest possible time.

“A lot of progress has been made in the fight against the Boko Haram Insurgency which hopefully is at its last stage. The main efforts have been achieved as the insurgents’ capacity to hold territories have been greatly degraded.

“The Nigerian Army is at the stage of conducting Stabilization Operations which will ensure that the civil populace in the IDP camps returns to their homes for socio-economic activities to thrive in their communities.”

The Chief of Army Staff stated that the Nigerian Army has also restored normalcy to the creeks of the Niger Delta, which h has increased the level of socio-economic activity in the region.

He said: “Similarly the Army has restored normalcy to the creeks of the Niger Delta which has increased the level of socio-economic activity in the region.

“Crime such as pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, sea piracy, kidnapping have been reduced to the barest minimum. The Nigerian Army would leave no stone unturned until all these criminals are brought to justice.”

In his lecture, titled: “Insecurity Bigger Than Recession And A Bigger Threat To Democracy”, former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, said countries like United States of America and South Africa have conquered insecurity of hunger.

Osaghae said: “Most fundamental aspect of security is freedom from hunger, that is food security. A place like United States of America and even South Africa has solved the security of hunger.

“They have conquered the poverty of hunger and food is available to everyone. Let’s seek first the kingdom of food security and every other things shall be added to us.

“Two basic securities, one is food very fundamental and the other is something that assures you of livelihood. Corruption is something that is provoked by insecurity. People wonder how they will pay school fees, and the family and in the process, they make attempts at embezzling public funds.”

Also speaking, a senior lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Eme Ekekwe, said Nigerians are yet to have a government made by Nigerians, pointing out that governments in Nigeria are made by the British.

Ekekwe said: “Our security agencies have not done anything towards tackling kidnappings in parts of the country. Precisely because of insecurity of hunger, Nigeria has the largest number of people per capital and that is a form of insecurity.

“We are yet to have a government that is made for Nigeria by Nigerians. What we have presently is a government made by the British for Nigerians. We need to train our security personnel in the area of intelligence.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Convener of Unity House Foundation (UHF), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, said security is a collective responsibility and urged the citizens to take bold steps to secure themselves.

Wali said: “Our security is our collective responsibility, exist is not the best option. As citizens we must take that bold steps to secure ourselves.”