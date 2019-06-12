NEWS
Edo Govt Focused On Capacity Building In Civil Service, Says Hos
The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to capacity building in the civil service to ensure that the state’s workforce is well prepared to support sustainable socio-economic development unfolding in the state.
Ehiozuwa said this during a one-day training programme organised for staff of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), in Benin City, Edo State capital.
He described the training as timely and “in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision for the public service. The public service, as we all know, is dynamic in nature and as such training is sine qua non to staff development.”
Noting that regular training was important for efficient and effective service delivery, he said the programme was meant to sharpen the focus and broaden the horizon of participants to “update their knowledge of the workings of the public service. I must commend the management of the Commission for keying into the vision of the governor of Edo State by organising this very important training programme.”
He urged the participants, “to work towards ensuring that the government’s policies are fully implemented. The topics to be delivered during the workshop have been carefully selected to address the current needs of the service. In all we do, effective management of time as well as men, money and materials, is key for profitable, effective and efficient service delivery.”
“As we progress in our careers in the state public service, there is need to improve on our morale, integrity and consciousness to properly fit into the vision of the government. We need to develop a positive attitude at all times in order to promote the image of the service,” Ehiozuwa noted.
He explained that the Obaseki-led administration is working assiduously to reposition the public service, noting, “This is evident in the provision of conducive and well-equipped work environment, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, implementation of reforms in line with industry best practices, and willingness to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000.”
Chairman of EDSOPADEC, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, said the board is focused on repositioning the commission to meet its responsibility to the people, adding, “We can’t do much without training our workforce. As such, we will embark on several of these trainings. This training is the first in over 12 years of establishing the commission. We are determined to equip our staff with requisite skills so we can contribute our quota to the development of Edo State.”
