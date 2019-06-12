NEWS
Edo Has Potentials To Become Economic Hub Of Nigeria– First Lady
By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City
Wife of the Edo State governor, Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki, said that Edo State holds the promise of becoming the economic hub of the nation.
Obaseki who said this during the annual Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria WOWICAN conference 2019 said that Edo State named the Heart Beat of the Nation is prophetic and would fulfill the prophecy.
She urged every citizen and resident of Edo State wherever they may be in the world to see Edo State in that light so as to make this a reality.
The president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State Chapter, Bishop Oyonude Kure speaking on the theme, ‘Destiny fulfilment’, tasked the women to always follow God’s instructions in the race of life in other to maximize and fulfill their God given destiny.
Earlier in the conference, the Chairperson Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) Edo state, Mrs Oyonude Kure said the conference which brings women both within and outside the state together is geared towards raising Godly women in accordance with the tenets of the Holy Bible.
Special prayers was offered by the Edo State Chapter President of CAN for continued peace in Edo State and for the continuity of the Godwin Obaseki led administration.
