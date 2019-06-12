Others
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
None of the former heads of state and presidents attended the Democracy Day celebrations at Eagle Square in Abuja.
The event is the first since President Muhammadu Buhari approved June 12 as Democracy Day in honour MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.
Since the return of democracy in 1999, May 29 had been observed as democracy day. Although Buhari took his oath of office for his second term on May 29, major events of the program were moved till June 12.
According to the program of the event, they were billed to arrive the venue at 9.35am but as at press time, none of the former presidents and ex-heads of state were sighted.
While Yakubu Gowon, former head of state, attended the May 29 event, he was conspicuously absent at the one of June 12.
Cable reports that Aside Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, also a former head of state, ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan, former interim president, were all absent.
But world leaders are at the event. Among them are President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; President George Weah of Liberia; President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo; and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.
Others are President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Adama Barrow of Gambia; President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic; President José Mário Gómes Vaz of Guinea-Bissau and President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as well as, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives are in attendance.
MOST READ
Edo Govt Focused On Capacity Building In Civil Service, Says Hos
The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to capacity...
World Day Against Child Labour: Obaseki Insists On Sanctions For Erring Parents
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government has strengthened institutions in the state to enforce...
France Supporting Nigeria In Protection of Forest, Wildlife
By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja … Renewing Project at Yankari Games Reserve, Awareness Among Nigerians The Embassy of France in Nigeria...
There Was No Accreditation At Polling Units, Akpabio’s Witness Admits
Senator Godswill Akpabio, the immediate past representative of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district in the National Assembly, on June 10, 2019,...
9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan, Omo-Omo-Agege
…promises to double achievement in senatorial district Senator representing Cross River North of Cross River State, Dr Rose Oko, has...
NASS Leadership: APC Governors Salute Lawan, Gbajabiamila
BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA As a fallout of Tuesday’s election of the National Assembly leadership, Governors of the governing All...
Breaking: PMB Names Abuja National Stadium MKO Abiola Stadium
President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the Abuja National Stadium after MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993...
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS21 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS10 hours ago
APC Gets Speaker, PDP Deputy In Sokoto
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- LAW23 hours ago
PMB, APC Urge Tribunal To Dismiss Atiku, PDP Petition
- NEWS21 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
- NEWS20 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy