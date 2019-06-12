Experts Harp On Preventive Healthcare To Curb Death Rate

By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH

Piqued by increased cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate medicines, professionals in the health sector have called on Nigerians to embrace preventive healthcare.

Stakeholders at the opening of the SYNLAB ultra-modern facility for genetic testing and the promotion of preventive healthcare and wellness in Lagos, said there are many Nigerians who are using medicines that don’t work well with their bodies, hence the need to move to preventive healthcare.

Chief Medical Officer, SYNLAB Nigeria, Dr. Tolulope Adewole said, there are cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate exercise routines.

Adewole said, ‘’Many Nigerians are using medicines that don’t work well with their bodies, while some just don’t know the right diet to get them to function optimally.

“With the SYNLAB ultra-modern facility for genetic testing and the promotion of preventive healthcare and wellness, Nigerians will be better equipped to reach their full potential.’’

He said the new facility spearheads three advanced genetic tests which are designed to improve precision in the practice of personalised medicine and enhance the quality of life in Nigeria.

“The tests are MyPGx, SportGen and NutriHealth,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr. Adenike Sobulo, who heads the new facility said, “We are emphasising preventive healthcare and wellness because this is the future of medicine globally. If practiced properly, it should have a positive impact on our life expectancy.

“At our wellness centre, we encourage people to take control of their health. We have always promoted health checks and screening, and have different packages to suit every pocket. However, these new specialised tests transform an individual’s ability to manage their wellbeing and stay healthy.”