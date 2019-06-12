NEWS
Experts Harp On Preventive Healthcare To Curb Death Rate
By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH
Piqued by increased cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate medicines, professionals in the health sector have called on Nigerians to embrace preventive healthcare.
Stakeholders at the opening of the SYNLAB ultra-modern facility for genetic testing and the promotion of preventive healthcare and wellness in Lagos, said there are many Nigerians who are using medicines that don’t work well with their bodies, hence the need to move to preventive healthcare.
Chief Medical Officer, SYNLAB Nigeria, Dr. Tolulope Adewole said, there are cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate exercise routines.
Adewole said, ‘’Many Nigerians are using medicines that don’t work well with their bodies, while some just don’t know the right diet to get them to function optimally.
“With the SYNLAB ultra-modern facility for genetic testing and the promotion of preventive healthcare and wellness, Nigerians will be better equipped to reach their full potential.’’
He said the new facility spearheads three advanced genetic tests which are designed to improve precision in the practice of personalised medicine and enhance the quality of life in Nigeria.
“The tests are MyPGx, SportGen and NutriHealth,” he said.
Also speaking, Dr. Adenike Sobulo, who heads the new facility said, “We are emphasising preventive healthcare and wellness because this is the future of medicine globally. If practiced properly, it should have a positive impact on our life expectancy.
“At our wellness centre, we encourage people to take control of their health. We have always promoted health checks and screening, and have different packages to suit every pocket. However, these new specialised tests transform an individual’s ability to manage their wellbeing and stay healthy.”
MOST READ
Experts Harp On Preventive Healthcare To Curb Death Rate
By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH Piqued by increased cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate medicines, professionals in the health...
Amb. Coomassie Congratulates 9th NASS Leadership
By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM The Deputy National Coordinator, North and Diaspora, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Amb Hussaini Coomassie has congratulated the...
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its helicopter crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat...
Fayemi Congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others
By ALO ABIOLA Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed confidence that Senator...
Tinubu Dedicates Democracy Day To Beko, Fawehinmi, Students
Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi...
Flood: Gov Okowa Inspects Drainage Projects In Delta
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the successes recorded with the storm drainage projects being...
June 12: I’m Committed To Keeping Nigeria One – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to keeping Nigeria one and uplifting the socio-economic life of...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS14 hours ago
APC Gets Speaker, PDP Deputy In Sokoto
- NEWS24 hours ago
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS4 hours ago
There Was No Accreditation At Polling Units, Akpabio’s Witness Admits
- NEWS23 hours ago
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
- Others4 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
- NEWS13 hours ago
Nasarawa Assembly Reelects Speaker, Approves 15 Advisers
- NEWS13 hours ago
APGA Moves To Contest INEC’s Recognition Of Mettawalle, Others In Zamfara