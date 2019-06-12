NEWS
Fayemi Congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others
By ALO ABIOLA
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed confidence that Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, would deploy their rich experience in ensuring that ninth National Assembly work with and for the people of Nigeria.
The governor who congratulated the duo over their election as the new Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively described their emergence which according to him was done in a democratic and transparent process, as a positive signal for the country’s democracy.
The governor in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday described both Senator Lawan and Hon Gbajabiamila as distinguished, seasoned and highly focused lawmakers with remarkable patriotic zeal and track records.
He however, advised them to put the country first in all their activities so that the people can get maximum benefit.
The Governor said the duo have a good understanding of the role of legislature in a democratic setting, adding that he is convinced that they would deploy their rich experience in ensuring that we have a National Assembly that work with and for the people.
“A big congratulation to the new Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. A big congratulations to members of the ninth Assembly and other principal officers of the two Houses. This is indeed a good beginning and I am convinced that the rich legislative experience and patriotic zeal of the new leaders would help reposition the National Assembly to achieve more dividends of democracy for the people.
“Senate President Lawan and Speaker Gbajabiamila have paid their dues in their respective callings and in the National Assembly where they have earned the respect and admiration of majority of members as well as Nigerians as very distinguished and patriotic citizens, who can be trusted with leadership at that high level.
“Neither a rubber stamp legislature nor a cantankerous one is good for our development as a nation. I have no doubt in the ability of the new leadership to strike the right balance, by putting the country and the people first, so that the peace, progress and prosperity that Nigerians want can be achieved,” he added.
MOST READ
Fayemi Congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others
By ALO ABIOLA Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed confidence that Senator...
Tinubu Dedicates Democracy Day To Beko, Fawehinmi, Students
Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi...
Flood: Gov Okowa Inspects Drainage Projects In Delta
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the successes recorded with the storm drainage projects being...
June 12: I’m Committed To Keeping Nigeria One – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to keeping Nigeria one and uplifting the socio-economic life of...
June 12: PMB Correcting Past Injustices, Says APC
BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA As Nigerians celebrate the country’s new Democracy Day, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has described...
Edo Govt Focused On Capacity Building In Civil Service, Says Hos
The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to capacity...
World Day Against Child Labour: Obaseki Insists On Sanctions For Erring Parents
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government has strengthened institutions in the state to enforce...
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION23 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS23 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS12 hours ago
APC Gets Speaker, PDP Deputy In Sokoto
- EDUCATION23 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS23 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
- NEWS22 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila