France Supporting Nigeria In Protection of Forest, Wildlife

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

… Renewing Project at Yankari Games Reserve, Awareness Among Nigerians

The Embassy of France in Nigeria says it has been working at various levels of government, in line with the Paris Agreement of 2015 (COP21), in the protection of forests and wildlife in Nigeria.

The mission made this known at its screening of the documentary Once Upon A Forest, alongside the exhibition, Tropical Rainforests: The Future of The Earth, at the French Institute, Abuja, in commemoration of the annual World Environment Day, observed every June 5.

Addressing the media, France Cooperation Attache to Nigeria, Helois Ellien describing Nigeria as possessing many biodiversity hot spots, reveals that France is embarked on many projects and programmes in conservation of environment and wildlife.

“We have several agreements and partnerships with civil societies in Nigeria, working at the Yankari Games Reserve, and on a project in Cross River trying to protect the nature there and settle some conservation issues. In all projects and programmes we are supporting in Nigeria, there is a cross transversal way of tackling environmental problems people face.”

Ellien confirms that within the next two weeks, France will renew its partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) for another year of work at the Yankari Games Reserve, as well as launching a video of its conservation projects in the country on its website.

Admitting that there are universal challenges trailing such projects particularly that of ignorance on the preservation of nature, and the balancing of development and environmental protection for the present and posterity’s sake, Ellien says France is working with schools around the reserve and biodiversity to raise environmental sensitivity.

It also seeks partnership with CSOs and NGOs on projects to assure the protection of Nigeria’s natural heritage.

“We have reached a number of students, at the Parks’ neighbourhood trying to create awareness amongst them of their natural heritage. We have been visiting the Games Reserve working not only with the students but with the teachers teaching them to be a bit more sensitive and knowledgeable on the protection of forests, natural heritage.”

He notes that while Nigerian government is also working to enhance awareness, and sensitivity to environmental protection amongst Nigerians, more can be done to increase knowledge amongst the citizenry in spite of the low attendance of the event.

“We will keep renewing conversations on this subject of environmental protection. France has tried to support Nigeria’s development and the preservation of her environment, the rich treasures most nations don’t have, not just for the future generation but for the present; for the people depending on her natural environment and forests for their livelihood,” concludes Ellien.