Group Hails Southeast Senators, Reps Over Hitch-free Inauguration

By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

Foremost Southeast political group, Southeast for President 2023, has congratulated all Senators and House of Representatives members from the Southeast zone who were inaugurated yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The group in a statement by the national coordinator, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, charged them to be good ambassadors of the zone and provide quality representation to the longsuffering people in the South East geopolitical zone in particular and the nation in general.

The statement reads in part, “We also congratulate the newly sworn in Governors of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia states and urge them to formulate and implement people-oriented policies and programmes that will alleviate the sufferings of the people and improve their standards of living.

“The need to provide dividends of democracy to the people in the Southeast zone cannot be overemphasized. The infrastructural decay in the zone should be promptly addressed so as to improve commercial activities and developmental projects”.

“Southeast for President 2023 is at the vanguard for the election of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the Southeast extraction in 2023 and urges the two major political parties or any Third Force to cede their presidential candidates to the Southeast zone. We further urge newly elected governors, national and state legislators to support this laudable movement in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and national cohesion.”