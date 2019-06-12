Connect with us
June 12: Democracy Day Celebration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Published

1 min ago

on

Inspection of the Guards Brigade by President @MBuhari at the #2019DemocracyDay happening Live at the Eagles Square,Abuja. You can follow...
WORLD1 hour ago

Trump Reveals Mexico Migrant Plan

US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico. He refused to discuss the...
WORLD2 hours ago

Extradition Bill: Why Hong Kong Protesters Are Outraged

On June 9, 2019, organizers say that more than 1 million protesters in Hong Kong — which would be nearly...
CRIME2 hours ago

June 12: Gov. Makinde Pardons 35 Prisoners

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has granted amnesty to 35 prisoners, in commemoration of the June 12 and Democracy Day....
EDUCATION2 hours ago

Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools

Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic...
NEWS2 hours ago

NAPTIP, Air Peace Sign MOU On Human Trafficking

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and one of Nigeria’s airlines, Air Peace Ltd, on Tuesday...
NEWS4 hours ago

NASS Leadership: Okowa Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday congratulated newly elected Presiding Officers and members of the 9th National Assembly...
