June 12: Democracy Day Celebration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Inspection of the Guards Brigade by President @MBuhari at the #2019DemocracyDay happening Live at the Eagles Square,Abuja.
You can follow the Democracy Day Cultural Parade and Celebration live on NTA, Channels TV, TVC, Radio Nigeria and Voice of Nigeria. #June12 #DemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/fwhpvL9uTU
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 12, 2019
Arrival of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, @MBuhari to the #2019DemocracyDay Celebration at the Eagles Square, Abuja. #June12 pic.twitter.com/QyqQ2Hhaxd
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 12, 2019
