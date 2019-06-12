NEWS
June 12: I’m Committed To Keeping Nigeria One – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to keeping Nigeria one and uplifting the socio-economic life of its citizens.
In his Democracy Day address, the President said: “I was involved at close quarters in the struggle to keep Nigeria one.
“I can, therefore, do no more than dedicate the rest of my life to working for the unity of Nigeria and the upliftment of Nigerian lives,” he said.
The President gave accounts of how the country had given a lot to him and why it would be wrong for him not to give back to the country.
“I have had the privilege of free education from primary school to Staff College to War College.
“ I received my formative education in Katsina and Kaduna and my higher education in England, India, and the United States.
“I have worked and served in Kaduna, Lagos, Abeokuta, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Ibadan, Jos, and finally here in Abuja.
“Throughout my adult life, I have been a public servant.
“I have no other career but public service. I know no service but public service,’’ he said.
He added that from his past experiences and recent interractions during his political campaigns, he held the belief that Nigerians desired to live together in peace.
“Before and during my time in the Armed Forces and in government, I had interacted with Nigerians of all ages and persuasions and different shades of opinion over a period of more than fifty years.
“During the 2002 to 2003 campaigns and elections, I travelled by road to 34 of the 36 states of the federation.
“In 2019 I travelled by air to all 36 states of the federation.
“And my firm belief is that our people, above all, want to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians.
“They desire opportunities to better themselves in a safe environment,’’ he said.
The President, therefore, assured Nigerians that the focus during his second term in office would be to consolidate on the achievements of the past four years.
He also promised to correct the lapses inevitable in all human endeavours, tackle the new challenges before the country, and chart a bold plan for transforming Nigeria. (NAN)
