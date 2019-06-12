NEWS
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its helicopter crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation HADARAN DAJI.
A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm, were still scanty.
“However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground,” he said.
Daramola said that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.
“NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its helicopter crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat...
Fayemi Congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others
By ALO ABIOLA Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed confidence that Senator...
Tinubu Dedicates Democracy Day To Beko, Fawehinmi, Students
Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi...
Flood: Gov Okowa Inspects Drainage Projects In Delta
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the successes recorded with the storm drainage projects being...
June 12: I’m Committed To Keeping Nigeria One – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to keeping Nigeria one and uplifting the socio-economic life of...
June 12: PMB Correcting Past Injustices, Says APC
BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA As Nigerians celebrate the country’s new Democracy Day, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has described...
Edo Govt Focused On Capacity Building In Civil Service, Says Hos
The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to capacity...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS13 hours ago
APC Gets Speaker, PDP Deputy In Sokoto
- NEWS24 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
- NEWS23 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
- NEWS23 hours ago
APC Celebrates Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS23 hours ago
I’ll Be Fair To All – Lawan
- NEWS3 hours ago
There Was No Accreditation At Polling Units, Akpabio’s Witness Admits