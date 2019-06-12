Connect with us
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its helicopter crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation HADARAN DAJI.

A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm, were still scanty.

“However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground,” he said.

Daramola said that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)

