Madaki Boys Win 2019 Ejiwumi Ramadan Tourney

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Madaki Boys FC have emerged the winners of this year’s Ejiwumi Ramadan Football Cup Competition (ERFCC) after beating Yerima Boys 4-2 on penalties in a keenly contested final at the weekend.

The grand derby final held at the Old Kutunku Primary School ground in Gwagwalada area council was watched by sizeable spectators within and outside the vicinity as well as government officials.

The Madaki Boys took the lead 15 minutes into the first half courtesy of Kingsley Oguibe but could not hold on to the lead as Yerima Boys equalized before the break through Suleiman Kangiwa.

The Second half was barren, necessitating penalty shoot-outs as Madaki Boys netted four of their penalty kicks while Yarima Boys scored goals from the spot kick.

The sole sponsor and founder of Ejiwumi foundation, Alhaji Musa Mudashiru while addressing the crowd after presentation of trophy and medals to victorious players, urged well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to the overall development of sports in the country by sponsoring tournaments like the ERFCC especially at the grassroots level.

He however expressed dissatisfaction with the manner the issue of sports development is being handled by the area council, Gwagwalada FA and the coaches association. He challenged them and other stakeholders to join hands in developing sports in the area.

“I have discovered that the area council is not doing enough in terms of youth empowerment and development programmes in our community. I want to challenge the administrators to step up their games in this direction. Its a pity that the Chairman is neither here nor represented after he was served invitation personally on this event.”

“When I came to this area, I met what they call Chairman’s Cup. My team participated and won the cup, but till now, we have not heard about that competition again”.

“In any environment where this kind of youth engagement programme does not take place, social vices and criminal activities tend to be the order of the day. This competition is designed to engage the youth, promote friendliness, love and unity among the people, and it has come to stay”.

“We are hoping that by next year, it will be better and wider than this. Even many teams in the town wanted to be part of this year’s tournament, I asked them to be patient and wait for next year”, he said.