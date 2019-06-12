Connect with us
NASS Leadership: Okowa Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase

Published

1 min ago

on

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday congratulated newly elected Presiding Officers and members of the 9th National Assembly on their successful inauguration.

The Governor congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on their election as President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively.

He also congratulated Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase on their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement in Asaba on Tuesday, Gov. Okowa lauded the resilience and political sagacity of the newly elected Presiding Officers of the 9th National Assembly.

Governor Okowa commended members of both chambers for their choice of leaders, noting that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for a vibrant and independent National Assembly to make good laws for the good governance, security and welfare of the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you all on your emergence as leaders of the National Assembly.

“It is my prayer and that of all Nigerians that God grant you all the knowledge and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the 9th National Assembly to the admiration and satisfaction of Nigerians.” the statement added.

