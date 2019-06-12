NEWS
Obaseki Calls For Deepening Of Democratic Values
By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Nigerians to support government’s efforts at deepening democratic values in the country, so as to allow the people to drive the process of governance.
Obaseki said this in his Democracy Day Message in Benin City, and called on all Edo people, Nigerians and friends of the country to support the effort to deepen democratic values towards ensuring that the people are major stakeholders in the process of governance.
Obaseki also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari “for officially recognising June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day in honour of the Late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who paid the supreme price for this participatory government.
He said, “On behalf of the government of Edo State, I felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of our Democracy Day celebration. This day is one of extreme significance in our history as a nation as it marks the return of power to the people.”
The governor saluted “All the actors both within and outside our shores that fought assiduously for the restoration of democratic values in Nigeria despite the constraints.”
MOST READ
June 12: Group Calls For Prayers, Warns Against Humanitarian Crisis
By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja A United States based organisation, Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has called for sincere...
Obaseki Calls For Deepening Of Democratic Values
By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Nigerians to support government’s efforts at deepening...
Red Cross To Train Journalists On First Aid
BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt To prepare journalists for emergencies, the International Committee on Red Cross (ICRC), will train members...
Group Hails Southeast Senators, Reps Over Hitch-free Inauguration
By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja Foremost Southeast political group, Southeast for President 2023, has congratulated all Senators and House of Representatives...
Edo Has Potentials To Become Economic Hub Of Nigeria– First Lady
By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City Wife of the Edo State governor, Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki, said that Edo State holds...
Nri Community Accuses Former CJ Of Fueling Kingship Crisis
BY JOHN ADETUNJI The people of Nri community in Anambra State have accused the one of their sons, retired Chief...
Gov Okowa Inspects Drainage Projects In Asaba
By Inneh Barth, Asaba Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the successes recorded with the storm...
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION12 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS12 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- NEWS17 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- EDUCATION12 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- LAW14 hours ago
PMB, APC Urge Tribunal To Dismiss Atiku, PDP Petition
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS11 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy
- NEWS12 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation