EDUCATION
Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools
Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic session, for public primary and secondary schools in the state.
The announcement was contained in a circular signed by Mr I. O. Adeosun, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.
The cancellation was as a result of many public holidays and strikes, which made pupils/students of public schools stayed out of classrooms for too long.
The statement read in parts ” Students of public primary and secondary schools have stayed out of classrooms for a number of days.
”For the reason of public holidays and strikes, the mid term break for for the third term 2018/2019 academic session, is hereby cancelled.”
According to the circular, the cancellation will give room for coverage of lost grounds, to the benefit of the pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools.(NAN)
MOST READ
Trump Reveals Mexico Migrant Plan
US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico. He refused to discuss the...
Extradition Bill: Why Hong Kong Protesters Are Outraged
On June 9, 2019, organizers say that more than 1 million protesters in Hong Kong — which would be nearly...
June 12: Gov. Makinde Pardons 35 Prisoners
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has granted amnesty to 35 prisoners, in commemoration of the June 12 and Democracy Day....
Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools
Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic...
NAPTIP, Air Peace Sign MOU On Human Trafficking
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and one of Nigeria’s airlines, Air Peace Ltd, on Tuesday...
NASS Leadership: Okowa Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday congratulated newly elected Presiding Officers and members of the 9th National Assembly...
Killings, Banditry Threat To Democracy –Jega, Ezekwesili
By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja If Nigerians continue to die in large numbers in the hands of bandits, militants, herders and...
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS17 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- NEWS6 hours ago
APC Gets Speaker, PDP Deputy In Sokoto
- LAW19 hours ago
PMB, APC Urge Tribunal To Dismiss Atiku, PDP Petition
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS17 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation