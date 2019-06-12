Connect with us
Advertise With Us

EDUCATION

Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools

Published

1 hour ago

on

Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic session, for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The announcement was contained in a circular signed by Mr I. O. Adeosun, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The cancellation was as a result of many public holidays and strikes, which made pupils/students of public schools stayed out of classrooms for too long.

The statement read in parts ” Students of public primary and secondary schools have stayed out of classrooms for a number of days.

”For the reason of public holidays and strikes, the mid term break for for the third term 2018/2019 academic session, is hereby cancelled.”

According to the circular, the cancellation will give room for coverage of lost grounds, to the benefit of the pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools.(NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

WORLD1 hour ago

Trump Reveals Mexico Migrant Plan

US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico. He refused to discuss the...
WORLD1 hour ago

Extradition Bill: Why Hong Kong Protesters Are Outraged

On June 9, 2019, organizers say that more than 1 million protesters in Hong Kong — which would be nearly...
CRIME1 hour ago

June 12: Gov. Makinde Pardons 35 Prisoners

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has granted amnesty to 35 prisoners, in commemoration of the June 12 and Democracy Day....
EDUCATION1 hour ago

Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools

Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic...
NEWS2 hours ago

NAPTIP, Air Peace Sign MOU On Human Trafficking

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and one of Nigeria’s airlines, Air Peace Ltd, on Tuesday...
NEWS4 hours ago

NASS Leadership: Okowa Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday congratulated newly elected Presiding Officers and members of the 9th National Assembly...
NEWS5 hours ago

Killings, Banditry Threat To Democracy –Jega, Ezekwesili

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja If Nigerians continue to die in large numbers in the hands of bandits, militants, herders and...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: